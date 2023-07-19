Pickleball gets its first mobile game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Insane Pickleball Rally’ uses AI and technology that converts video content into interactive games.

The first pickleball video game made from actual footage is coming to mobile devices. RAD Intelligence and Overplay Games have announced a collaboration leveraging RAD AI’s data-driven creative intelligence and Overplay’s technology that converts video content into interactive games.

As pickleball has grown by an average of 158% over the past three years, the sport has become a cultural phenomenon amongst communities of all ages. With celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck playing alongside everyday people looking for some competitive fun, and star athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes investing in professional teams, it’s no wonder why pickleball is currently the most trending sport – even outpacing major US fan favorites such as football, baseball and basketball.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with more than 36.5-million players in the US alone,” said Jeremy Barnett, CEO and co-founder of RAD Intelligence. “By combining Overplay’s video technology with our data-driven creative intelligence, we were able to rapidly create a gaming experience that is truly innovative and responsive to the current trends in sports and entertainment.”

RAD AI and Overplay Games are excited about the opportunities that this collaboration presents for both companies and the industry as a whole. By combining their respective expertise and technologies, the partnership aims to redefine the boundaries of interactive experiences for social media users, gamers, brands, and influencers worldwide.

“The collaboration with RAD has allowed us to showcase the power of our technology in a fun and innovative way,” said Caroline Strzalka, COO and co-founder of Overplay. “Utilising actual video footage and immersive gameplay, players get to experience the thrill of pickleball rallies in the palm of their hands.”

For those interested in trying out the first-ever pickleball video game, it’s available to play now.

For more information on how RAD AI automates ROI-based creative decisions and content strategy at scale, visit https://www.radintel.ai/.

For more information about Overplay and to invest in the future of gaming and interactive content, visit wefunder.com/overplay.