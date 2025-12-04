Hop on ‘Gang of Frogs’ playtest from today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can team up as amphibian outlaws in a co-op shooter that blends deckbuilder loadouts and spacefaring missions.

The co-op shooter Gang of Frogs is running a playtest on Steam from today (5 December 2025). Players can hop on the action roguelike as a fearless frog outlaw and sail across the stars to defeat hordes of monsters. The playtest closes on 12 December.

The game is set to enter Early Access on PC in the first half of next year (2026).

Players can explore strange civilisations and uncover valuable loot hidden in ancient ruins. Multiplayer is available, and gamers can team up in groups of four or tackle the galaxy solo while exploring hand-crafted worlds. Each character has distinct abilities that shape how battles play out, with missions linked by travel on a sailboat that acts as the crew’s hub between encounters.

Photo courtesy Aska Studios.

The game aims to combine fast, fluid combat with longer-term progression. Players can build their loadouts through a deckbuilder system, then strengthen their frog crew by collecting powerful loot, unlocking skill upgrades, and improving gear over time.

Gang of Frogs is developed by Aska Studios, a game studio based in Iceland with members in eight different countries. The team says the Steam playtest build is still early, with unfinished and buggy elements to be expected.

Where to play Gang of Frogs?

Gang of Frogs will enter Early Access on PC in the first half of 2026. A Steam playtest is available from 5 to 12 December 2025.