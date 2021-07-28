Stream of the Day
Farm life comes to The Sims
In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, players can start a garden-to-table lifestyle of raising animals, cultivating oversized crops, and befriending locals
EA and Maxis have launched The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.
In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, players can live in the countryside of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims can discover and build a life in its picturesque village, including options to grow and harvest produce, raise and befriend animals, and connect with nature.
Key features in The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack include:
- Embrace village life – Settle into the close-knit community of Henford-on-Bagley, where Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learn about the town’s history, pack a picnic basket and enjoy the outdoors and refine their cross-stitching skill. Sims can also help villagers with errands to earn unique gifts or kick back over food and drinks at The Gnome’s Arms pub after a long day.
- Raise or befriend animals – Sims can raise their own cottage animals to receive fresh milk from cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Earn the trust of wild foxes, rabbits and flocks of birds for gifts and assistance in the garden.
- Live off the land – Take on the new Simple Living Lot Challenge where recipes require fresh ingredients for each meal. Whether Sims grow them, raise them, forage in the wild or order them from the village market, fresh is best for all. And, for Sims aspiring to make a name for themselves in town, the Finchwick Fair is a great place to enter oversized crops, delicious pies and prized cows, llamas, or chickens.
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is now available for $39.99. Players who purchase the Expansion Pack by 2 September will also receive the bonus Gnome on the Go Digital Content. For more information about The Sims 4, visit TheSims4.com.
