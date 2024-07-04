Gadget of the Week: Time machine in a vacuum

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Eureka RapidWash wet/dry vacuum cleaner combines the best of two tools and is a massive time-saver, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Eureka RapidWash NEW430 promises to enhance the convenience and efficiency of home cleaning by combining the dry suction role of a vacuum cleaner with the wet cleaning of a mop. And it is a rechargeable device that does not need a cord.

It is marketed as a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the NEW400, with promises of better performance and more user-friendly features. While we did not have the opportunity for a direct comparison, it is useful to compare it with the traditional vacuuming and mopping experience. And that comparison can be summed up in one word: time.

To start with, its powerful suction, attributed to a 150W brushless DC motor and 15,000 Pascals (Pa) of suction power, reduces vacuuming time dramatically. It is on a par with

high-end “stick vacuums”, but is cordless, increasing its versatility and speed of getting around.

This level of suction ensures effective removal of dirt and debris from hard floor surfaces, but it is not designed for carpets. The powerful suction is complemented by technology called RollRefresh, which integrates moistening, scrubbing, and drying into one process. According to the manual, the roller brush rotates at 450 revolutions per minute (rpm). Of course we could not count that, but we could see its effect: ensuring that both wet and dry messes are handled efficiently, at speed.

One of the more innovative features of the RapidWash is a self-cleaning capability. After use, the vacuum is placed on a docking station where it undergoes an automated self-cleaning process. It involves multiple water jets thoroughly rinsing the roller brush, followed by air drying to prevent odour and bacteria buildup.

This system ensures that the vacuum is always ready for the next cleaning session without requiring manual cleaning – again, a massive time saver.

The design of the NEW430 prioritises ease of use and ergonomics. It weighs 3.7kg, lightweight compared to traditional vacuum cleaners, and its cordless design makes it easy to manoeuvre. A self-propelling function further reduces physical effort during cleaning, allowing the vacuum to glide smoothly across floors. While this makes it particularly suitable for extended cleaning sessions without causing user fatigue, limited battery life does reduce this benefit a little.

An LED display provides real-time information on battery levels, cleaning modes, and error messages, while a voice announcement feature aids those who might find it challenging to read the display. However, it is a little too soft to be heard over the noise of the machine and can be muted if it’s not found useful.

The real elephant in the room being cleaned is the battery life. It promises up to 25 minutes of runtime in Eco mode and 19 minutes in Turbo mode, not enough for larger homes, although great for smaller apartments .

This means one needs to plan cleaning sessions around the battery life and charging times.

The water tank may require frequent refills during extensive cleaning sessions, as it holds only 800ml, and the dirty water tank holds 450ml, which can be a challenge for big spills or extensive cleaning.

What does it cost?



It is not yet available in South Africa, but is expected to arrive soon. The US price is $280, or around R5,500.

Why does it matter?

The Eureka RapidWash NEW430 offers a blend of innovative features and practical design elements that make it a strong contender in the wet/dry vacuum market. Compared to its predecessor, it features comprehensive improvements across its body, buttons, floor brush, and base, offering enhanced functionality. It delivers exceptionally efficient cleaning, significantly improved anti-entanglement capabilities, and reduces the burden of maintenance for users. In short, it is a time-saving machine as well as a cleaning machine.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited battery life may not be sufficient for larger homes.

Water tank capacities might require frequent refills during extensive cleaning.

It is not intended for use on carpets.

Needs multiple pushes of the off-button to deactivate.

What are the biggest positives?

Self-cleaning feature reduces maintenance time and effort.

Cordless, lightweight and self-propelling design enhances user-friendliness.

LED display and voice announcements improve accessibility and control.

Great for settling dust while vacuuming.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.