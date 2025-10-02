Product of the Day
Dell launches Pro Plus Earbuds for work and IT
The earphones feature AI-driven noise filtering, adaptive ANC, and Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification.
The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) are the latest addition to Dell’s AI-based audio portfolio, designed for both employees and IT teams.
They incorporate noise filtering and voice optimisation technologies to improve audio clarity during calls and meetings. The earbuds are designed with features intended to support extended wear and can be configured and managed through IT administration tools.
The earbuds are Microsoft Teams Open Office certified, meeting defined standards for call quality in noisy environments with an emphasis on clarity for the listener.
For IT teams, the earbuds can be centrally configured and managed, providing standardisation and control of audio solutions in hybrid work environments.
Key features of the Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) include:
- AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone: Leveraging a deep neural network trained on 500+ million noise samples, the mic isolates your voice with precision. Future-ready updates are deployed via Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM) as the AI model and noise database evolve.
- Adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC): Dynamically minimises background noise in busy environments, while Enhanced Transparency Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings when needed.
- Comfort and fit: Dell Pro Plus Earbuds include four sizes (XS, S, M, L). Combined with a lightweight design, they’re built for extended wear.
- Effortless touch controls: Manage ANC, Transparency Mode, volume, calls, and music with touch gestures keeping you focused and in control.
- Personalised audio experience: Customise equalisers, presets, and transparency settings through the Dell Audio Mobile App.
- Multi-device connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-host pairing support up to eight devices. The Dell Pair feature aims to ensure quick setup and smooth transitions, while the compact Dell Wireless USB-C Audio Receiver fits into the earbud case for portability and switching between Dell Audio devices.