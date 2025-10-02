Dell launches Pro Plus Earbuds for work and IT

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The earphones feature AI-driven noise filtering, adaptive ANC, and Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification.

The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) are the latest addition to Dell’s AI-based audio portfolio, designed for both employees and IT teams.

They incorporate noise filtering and voice optimisation technologies to improve audio clarity during calls and meetings. The earbuds are designed with features intended to support extended wear and can be configured and managed through IT administration tools.

The earbuds are Microsoft Teams Open Office certified, meeting defined standards for call quality in noisy environments with an emphasis on clarity for the listener.

For IT teams, the earbuds can be centrally configured and managed, providing standardisation and control of audio solutions in hybrid work environments.

Photo supplied.

Key features of the Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) include: