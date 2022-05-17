Evil Dead: The Game – Out now

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s Ash Williams and his crew vs. the Kandarian Demon in this co-op multiplayer game, which is loaded with over-the-top action.

Come get some! Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released the new co-op Player versus Player – Player versus everyone (PvP/PvE) multiplayer action title Evil Dead: The Game.

Inspired by the iconic horror, humour, and action of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series’ biggest characters together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the Demon yourself, using its powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls.

Choose from a squad of fan-favourite characters from every era of the franchise, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Annie Knowby, Scotty, and Lord Arthur. Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons, like the good ol’ chainsaw and boomstick, and level up a variety of character classes with their own abilities to survive the night in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions.

Evil Dead: The Game Deluxe Edition comes with Season Pass 1, which includes The Classics Bundle, full of outfits that take the team back to their roots, as well as three upcoming DLC packs, which will feature new characters and cosmetics.

The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Players with Nvidia graphics cards can experience Evil Dead: The Game with AI-accelerated Nvidia DLSS for maximum performance and image quality. The game can also be played via GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

For more information, visit EvilDeadtheGame.com.