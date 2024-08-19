Blockchain comes to esports

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘The Last HODLer’ offers a fascinating new take on both the metaverse and computer gaming.

The Africarare metaverse, best known for its Ubuntuland virtual country and currency, has brought blockchain to the world of esports.

The Last HODLer is a blockchain game that combines meme coins, NFT collections represented as avatars, and the style of battle royale games, to create an adventure for both gamers and crypto enthusiasts.

While it is unlikely to revolutionise gaming, it offers a fascinating new take on both the metaverse and computer gaming.

Africarare provided the following information on the game:

The Last HODLer is a multiplayer online game that takes place in the vibrant and immersive Africarare 3.0 metaverse. Inspired by popular battle royale games, this game features meme coins and NFT collections represented as avatars, each with unique and quirky characteristics. Players compete in a series of challenges to see who can HODL (Hold On for Dear Life) the longest on disappearing plates. The last player standing wins the game and takes home the rewards.

Key Features

Meme Coin & NFT Avatars: Play as meme coins or NFT community avatars, each designed with a playful and distinctive style.

HODL Challenges: Navigate through dynamic and challenging environments, jumping between disappearing plates to avoid falling.

Competitive Esports: Engage in intense multiplayer battles with 2 to 10 players per game.

Blockchain Integration: Enjoy seamless transactions and secure gameplay with blockchain technology.

Game Modes

The Last Hodler offers two main game modes: Practice Mode and Tournament Mode.

1. Practice Mode: Free to play, this mode allows players to hone their skills and familiarize themselves with the game mechanics. It’s a great way to prepare for the competitive tournaments.

2. Tournament Mode: For a more competitive experience, players can enter the Tournament Mode by purchasing a game ticket for 50 $UBU. This mode offers different tiers based on the number of participants:

– 2 Player Game: Winner takes all.

– 3 Player Game: Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.

– 4–10 Player Games: Prizes distributed among the top three players.

Prize Distribution

Africarare takes a 10% fee from the total entry fees, and the remaining prize pool is distributed among the winners.

How to Participate

To join a game, players can visit the Africarare website and select their preferred game mode. Purchasing a ticket for Tournament Mode ensures entry into the competitive rounds, where players can test their HODLing skills and win prizes.

Immersive Metaverse Experience

Set in the expansive Africarare 3.0 metaverse, The Last HODLer offers an immersive and interactive environment. Players can explore vibrant landscapes, interact with other participants, and experience the dynamic world of Africarare.