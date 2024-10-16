Unlock full power of eSIM when travelling

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

KnowRoaming director MARK COLLIE offers insider tips on how to maximise using an eSIM to save on data costs.

At some point during your daily internet and social media trawl, you’ll probably have encountered the term “eSIM.”

You wouldn’t be wrong to think the name sounds a bit techie — it most definitely is since it is an acronym for “Embedded Subscriber Identity Module.”

That’s a mouthful, and chances are that if you’re scrolling your newsfeed for something light at the end of a hard day, you would instead give it a miss.

You may want to reconsider because these little beauties can change your travel experiences.

An eSIM is an alternative to the traditional SIM card you’re used to. Instead of inserting a physical card into your phone, an eSIM is embedded directly within your device’s hardware.

This allows you to activate mobile plans without needing a physical SIM card, simplifying the process of switching carriers and using different data plans.

You shouldn’t be fooled into thinking eSIMs are just some new fad for tech geeks.

South African social media influencer Amike Oosthuizen, who has made international headlines for travelling around the globe on the world’s longest cruise, swears by them.

The proudly South African content creator uses global eSIM service provider KnowRoaming.

“It allows me to manage everything from my phone and works in over 200 countries, so you’re covered no matter where you travel. The connection is reliable, the data rates are reasonable, and the setup is straightforward.”

Simplicity of use is a big factor in the uptake of eSIMs, especially since most modern smartphones support this technology.

Once you’ve bought an eSIM, it’s easy to install. You activate it by clicking to install or scanning the provided QR code and following the on-screen prompts. You’ll be up and running in under two minutes and staying online from the moment you activate.

If you are travelling and have reached your destination, all you need to do is make sure the eSIM is set as the primary data connection on your device and toggle ‘Data Roaming’ to on.

Philip Brown, a Briton who, quite frankly, is living his best life by testing eSIM technology around the world through his company Travel eSIM Expert, used a KnowRoaming eSIM during a recent trip to Portugal.

While he was impressed by the strong 5G signal across urban and rural areas, the real standout was the 473 Mbps speeds on the NOS network: “It’s among the fastest we’ve tested.”

These speeds are an incredible game-changer for sharing content, streaming, working on the road and more.

There are several tips you can follow to get the best out of an eSIM:

eSIM settings

Setting up your eSIM with the correct roaming settings is essential to avoid unexpected charges while travelling. If the settings are incorrect, your device might connect to networks with high roaming fees (via your home network). Additionally, if your primary SIM has data roaming enabled, your phone could use it instead of the eSIM, leading to significant charges.

eSIM plans

Choose providers that offer plans that align with your specific requirements. For instance, if a content creator needs large amounts of data, selecting a high-capacity data plan might be more cost-effective than constantly topping up.

Data usage

Leading eSIM providers allow you to view your data usage, which helps avoid unexpected charges.

Regional plans

Consider using regional eSIM plans that cover multiple countries. These plans can be more convenient and cost-effective for frequent travellers. It also means you don’t have to purchase eSIMs per country you are in, making the process of staying connected borderless.

Hotspotting

Use your eSIM to set up a hotspot to share your data connection with other devices. This is very useful when WhatsApping and working simultaneously. The hotspot will appear in the list of available Wi-Fi networks, and your phone will generate a password so you can control who has access to your data.

Install at the start

Install your eSIM before you leave for your destination. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and follow the instructions with your eSIM package. Once you arrive, activate your eSIM package by turning roaming on and setting the appropriate eSIM to primary for data.

Network switching

Unlike traditional SIM cards, eSIMs allow users to switch between multiple carriers effortlessly. This flexibility lets you choose the network with the best coverage and data speeds on the go, which is a game-changer for travellers moving through regions with spotty service. By switching networks, you can maintain a stronger connection.

Keep your home SIM active for SMS while roaming

With dual-SIM devices, you can use your eSIM for data while keeping your physical SIM active to receive SMS from your home network (like banking alerts or two-factor authentication codes). This is invaluable for keeping your primary phone number connected for critical messages and services without paying for expensive roaming data.