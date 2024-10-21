Spot dodgy VPNs when travelling

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s estimated that one out of three internet users worldwide use a VPN, and the global VPN market will double to $87.1-billion by 2027. But what exactly is a VPN, and do you need one?

If you travel frequently, it is probably essential.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a service that encrypts your internet connection and masks your IP address. It acts as a secure tunnel between your device and the internet, routing your traffic through servers in various parts of the world.

“A VPN works in the background while you’re on the internet, hiding your browsing activity, identity and location,” says Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

Although its popularity is growing worldwide, especially in the Middle East, South Africa is one of the countries with the lowest VPN adoption rate with only 1,44% of the population having downloaded a VPN product in 2023.

Why you might need a VPN

1. Enhanced security

The primary reason most users turn to VPNs is for improved security. According to a 2024 Forbes Advisor survey, 80% of VPN users cited enhanced security as motivation.

“Because it encrypts your internet connection, a VPN can protect your data from being intercepted by hackers, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks,” says Collard. This encryption is crucial when accessing sensitive information, such as online banking or work-related data, on public networks.

2. Increased privacy

VPNs offer a greater level of privacy by masking your IP address. This makes it more difficult for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), advertisers, and potential cyber threats to track your online activities. However, Collard cautions against assuming complete anonymity: “The fact is that all VPN services do log and keep some user data for a certain period. Also, be wary of overly cheap or free VPNs as they may compromise security or sell your data.”

3. Access to geo-restricted content

Another popular reason for using a VPN is to bypass geographical restrictions on content. By routing your traffic through servers in different countries, VPNs allow you to access content that might be unavailable or censored in your location. This explains the rapid adoption of VPNs in countries with strict internet censorship, such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

4. Secure remote access

For businesses with a global workforce, VPNs provide a secure way for employees to access company networks from remote locations.

“A VPN allows employees to access the company network securely from remote locations, ensuring the protection of sensitive data,” says Collard. Organisations can also keep organisations safe by incorporating user behaviour analytics.

“Companies often combine VPNs with zero-trust technology that detects anomalies in user behaviour, such as logging in from a different country or at unusual times which could be an indication of a compromise.”

Red flags: What to watch out for

Despite the many advantages of using a VPN, there are also disadvantages. The biggest complaint levelled against VPNs is that they reduce your internet speed.

“VPNs can slow down your internet connection,” says Collard, “especially if the VPN server is far from your location or overloaded.”

Also, they are not free, or if they are, you should be careful.

“Be cautious of VPNs offering lifetime subscriptions at extremely low prices or claiming to be completely free,” she warns. She says some free VPNs may generate revenue by logging users’ unencrypted online activities and selling that data.

“The saying, ‘If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product’ is highly applicable here.”

Choosing the right VPN

Factors to consider when looking for a good VPN provider are the company’s track record, level of transparency, and compatibility with various devices.

“Choose a VPN with a solid reputation and positive user reviews,” advises Collard. “It should be transparent about its practices, including data logging and security protocols. Lastly, it needs to be compatible with all your devices and operating systems.”

If you’re still unsure if a VPN is for you, don’t feel forced into a decision.

“For those concerned about privacy, security or accessing restricted content, a VPN can be essential. However, if you use the internet on secure networks either at home or at work, it might not be necessary.”