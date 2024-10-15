Pet Lounge opens at Joburg airport

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Swissport International has unveiled the Pet Lounge, a dedicated area for the servicing of unaccompanied pets, at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

This puts Johannesburg in the rare company of a small group of international airports with facilities specifically for pets. They include Amsterdam Schiphol, New York JFK, Los Angeles LAX, London Heathrow, and Singapore’s Changi.

“Designed to enhance the travel experience, the Pet Lounge underscores Swissport’s commitment to animal welfare and operational excellence,” says the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling.

“Away from the bustle of the general air cargo warehouse, the new area for the import and export of unaccompanied pets offers a calm environment, significantly improving their travel experience. With water service, air –conditioning, and calming music, Swissport puts a special focus on a stress-free experience for animals.”

Khangi Khoza, CEO of Swissport South Africa, says: “The Swissport Pet Lounge sets a new benchmark in animal handling at an airport in South Africa, making the stay for our special travellers as relaxing as possible. The facility reflects our commitment to delivering services that benefit the animals and our customers from airlines and forwarders alike.”

The new location features a dedicated acceptance area for the checking of the animals and their travel documentation, complemented by two separate rooms for pets waiting for their flight, their owner, or a specialised animal handling agent. The Swissport Pet Lounge is managed by a dedicated team trained to handle animals.

Complying with the International Air Transport Association’s Live Animals Regulations (IATA LAR), they ensure a high level of care and safety. Swissport collaborates closely with the South African State Veterinary Service to conduct thorough checks on all imported and exported animals.

Special regulations for pets

Not every airline flying to South Africa allows pets to travel with their owners in the cabin. Passengers who want to fly with their pet should consult a specialised animal handling agent who can provide a crate, process the necessary travel documentation, and inform passengers about potential quarantine regulations in various countries.

Swissport works closely with these agents and ensures that pets are brought on time to the aircraft or to the agent delivering them to their owner in South Africa.

Airports with pet handling facilities

Several airports worldwide offer dedicated pet handling facilities to ensure the comfort and safety of animals in transit. These facilities often include pet relief areas, grooming services, boarding, and specialised handling for various types of animals. Some notable airports with such facilities include:

North America:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York, USA

The ARK at JFK offers extensive pet handling services, including veterinary care, boarding, and quarantine facilities. It is a state-of-the-art facility designed specifically for animals.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California, USA

LAX has several pet relief areas and a dedicated PetSafe program by United Airlines, ensuring the safe transportation of pets.

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida, USA

MIA has a pet relief area and offers services through various pet transport companies like the Pet Express.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois, USA

ORD has multiple pet relief stations and works with pet transport companies to handle animals during travel.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia, USA

The airport has a Pet Paradise facility nearby offering boarding, grooming, and daycare for pets.

Europe:

Heathrow Airport (LHR), London, UK

Heathrow has the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre (HARC), which provides specialized handling and care for pets and other animals. The facility includes quarantine, boarding, and veterinary services.

Frankfurt Airport (FRA), Germany

FRA is known for its Lufthansa Animal Lounge, which includes stalls for pets, veterinary services, and climate-controlled spaces.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), Netherlands

Schiphol has the Animal Hotel, offering dedicated animal handling services, veterinary care, and boarding.

Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Paris, France

CDG has dedicated facilities for pets, including pet relief areas and veterinary services.

Asia:

Narita International Airport (NRT), Tokyo, Japan

Narita has pet hotels and facilities for animals in transit, including boarding, grooming, and veterinary services.

Changi Airport (SIN), Singapore

Changi offers pet boarding and grooming services through nearby facilities, and it has dedicated pet relief areas.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Hong Kong

The airport has the HKG Animal Reception Centre for pet handling and quarantine services.

Oceania:

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD), Australia

SYD offers pet relief areas and works with quarantine facilities for incoming pets to comply with Australian biosecurity requirements.

Middle East:

Dubai International Airport (DXB), UAE

DXB offers specialised pet handling services, including pet hotels and quarantine facilities.

These airports not only have facilities to accommodate pets but also work with specialised animal handling agencies and airlines to ensure smooth and safe transit for pets.