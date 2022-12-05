LG Smart TVs get free Apple TV+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Owners of LG Smart TVs made from 2018 are being offered three months of Apple TV+ for free, but check the T&Cs.

For a limited time, any LG Smart TV running webOS 4.0 or later entitles the owner to 90 days of the straming service at no cost. LG Smart TV owners in more than eighty countries will gain access to three months of Apple TV+ for free, in time for the holidays.

The promotion is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers and applies to all compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV models from 2018 to 2022, running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022. To redeem the offer, users must access the Apple TV+ app via a compatible LG Smart TV and follow the redemption instructions.



Apple TV+ offers premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Coda, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, holiday musical comedy Spirited, and hit series such as Bad Sisters and Slow Horses, as well as live sports. Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has premiered more original hits than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and over 1,200 awards nominations.



LG Smart TVs leverage cutting-edge picture and sound technologies for enhanced home entertainment experiences. The company’s industry-leading TVs employ Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos ,enhancing the immersive home entertainment experience, especially when streaming the likes of Dolby mastered Apple TV+ titles.



To add more convenience to the viewing experience provided by LG Smart TVs supporting webOS 4.0 or higher, viewers can use LG Magic Remote to point, click and scroll the app’s interface and utilise its built-in microphone to search, discover and start watching Apple TV+ content via simple voice commands. WebOS 22 supports personal profiles to deliver each individual their own personalised viewing experience.

