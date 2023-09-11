ZBook delivers furious performance

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The HP ZBook Fury G10 Mobile Workstation PC is a powerful laptop, although its bulk makes it better suited for static use, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The HP ZBook Fury G10 Mobile Workstation PC is a powerful laptop designed as an alternative to a desktop computer, to handle resource-intensive applications, and to enable hybrid workstyles.

The model that we tested featured 32GB of RAM, and was powered by the 13th generation Intel Core i7-137000HX processor. Switching between multiple applications was seamless, and workflow was uninterrupted. Operation remained mostly quiet, however occasionally the device’s fans would abruptly start spinning, creating noise that disrupted the silent experience.

The laptop boasts an appealing design, especially with its shiny HP logo appearing on the rear of the display, which can open to almost 180 degrees. It delivered bright and vivid visuals but is limited to a 60Hz framerate. The 3-button touchpad is large, and smooth to the touch. The backlit keyboard includes a numpad, is quiet, and has a comfortable feel to it.

The ZBook meets military grade durability standards, with its MIL-STD 810H approval, which ensures durability. While the device can be used on-the-go, its robust and large build makes it better suited for static environments. Its thicker size is necessary to house the powerful components.

During our testing, when connected to a second monitor, and running at full brightness, the battery level dropped to 20% after four hours of use. The device mitigates this battery life limitation with its rapid charging, charging to full battery in just over an hour.

The laptop offers an impressive selection of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a Mini DisplayPort (mDP), an SD card reader, an LAN port (RJ45), two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack. For added security, a nano security lock slot is included. This range of ports ensures compatibility with various peripherals and accessories.

The ZBook offers customisability options to suit one’s specific needs. One can opt for touch displays or displays with refresh rates scaling up to 120Hz. RAM configurations can be expanded up to a 128GB, and there is even a robust 24-core i9 CPU variant available. The device has an option for a dedicated graphics card maxing out at the NVIDIA RTX GPUs A5500. Storage options are equally expansive, going up to 12TB. There is a choice for an RGB keyboard too.

What does it cost?

The HP ZBook Fury G10 Mobile Workstation PC (32GB RAM,) is available at a recommended retail price of R54 429.00, but prices may differ depending on specifications.

Why does it matter?

The HP ZBook Fury G10 Mobile Workstation PC is a formidable laptop, offering the flexibility of customising its high-end specifications to one’s needs. Its upgradeability is made simple through a conveniently accessible service door latch on its bottom, mirroring the ease with which one can modify traditional PC specifications. Hybrid work is made easier with this device, but on-the-go use can be uncomfortable with its bulkier size.

What are the biggest negatives?

Average battery life.

Large and bulky.

Very expensive, but understandably so with its impressive specifications.

Abrupt noises, but mostly very quiet.

What are the biggest positives?