Call for climate education in SA schools 

Education plays a vital role in addressing climate change. This was a key finding from a recent climate awareness event hosted by Epson, a global technology leader, ahead of the COP28 climate conference. The event brought together industry experts to discuss the importance of climate literacy in schools and the role of technology in raising awareness to prevent and combat climate change.

The panel was moderated by Gugu Mhlungu and included Epson country manager Timothy Thomas; Greenside High School deputy principal Sibusiso Masombuka; transformation coach and mountaineer Saray Khumalo; and head of programmes and projects at WESSA Cindy-Lee Cloete. Together, they unpacked the critical need for climate education in South African schools.

A recent UNESCO study highlighted a concerning statistic: fewer than 40% of surveyed teachers felt confident enough to educate their students about the severity of climate change, despite 95% acknowledging its importance. Masombuka, speaking during the panel discussion, stressed the urgency of prioritising climate change education in South African curriculums.

“Teachers should be empowered with the skills and knowledge required to teach these principles to their learners, so that the youth can become more informed and understand the role they play in addressing and ultimately preventing climate change,” said Masombuka.

Saray Khumalo said: “Although teachers play an important role in empowering communities, businesses, government and members of the community can work together towards unlocking new possibilities to create a greener future.”

Accordng to Epson, technology plays a vital role in boosting climate literacy in schools and it believes that sustainability and technology must go hand in hand to drive positive change in society. Access to digital technology and devices, such as Epson’s range of printers with Heat-Free technology and smart projectors, can bridge the learning gap in under-resourced areas, enabling children to access educational materials both in and out of school while minimising environmental impact.

“At Epson, we aspire to contribute to the betterment of communities, and we are dedicated to creating eco-friendly products that not only protect the environment but also making learning efficient,” said Thomas. “We understand that technology plays a crucial role in the classroom, and therefore, we design products such as the Epson EcoTank with reduced energy consumption.

“This not only helps to lower schools’ operational costs but also reduces carbon emissions. This approach emphasises the importance of technology not only as a tool for education but as a catalyst for environmental responsibility and sustainability in South African schools.”

Thomas also stressed the significance of partnerships and collaborations in further advancing positive change in South African schools.

“We all have a role to play in building a better future for our youth, and by establishing meaningful partnerships with like-minded brands, we can create a movement toward a more sustainable future for them,” said Thomas.

Climate change ranks among top three concerns for South Africans: Epson Climate Barometer 2023

Epson’s latest Climate Barometer survey – the third edition since the survey began in 2021 – has revealed new insights around South Africans’ attitudes and behaviours towards climate change, an imminent climate crisis, and taking action to make a difference for the betterment of the environment.

After poverty (68.4%) and the rising prices of goods and services (64.2%), the third most pressing concern facing South Africans, according to the Barometer, is climate change, with 58% of respondents citing climate concerns as one of the biggest issues facing the world today. The predominant sentiment among South Africans regarding climate change is one of fear, with 36.7% expressing fearfulness while a third expressed anxiety.

“With challenges such as power cuts and record unemployment levels in the country stunting economic growth, it’s no surprise that South Africans’ main concerns centre on issues like poverty and inflation for a second year in a row,” says Timothy Thomas, country manager at Epson South Africa. “The fact that climate change remains a major concern in our market is also telling of a growing environmental awareness among South Africans.”

With perceptions of those born after the first COP conference in 1995 explored in greater depth in the 2023 Barometer, statistics revealed an interesting discrepancy between people aged 29 and under, and other generations. Gen COP for instance were less likely to cite climate change as one of the biggest issues facing the world today (55.6%) than those aged 30 and over (58.9%). Those in the 55+ age group were the most likely (74.2%).

Gen COP are also notably more optimistic, with 71.7% believing in averting a climate crisis in their lifetime compared to 59.6% of those aged 30 and over. When compared to 2022 statistics, the overall proportion of South Africans who share this optimism has increased from 56.6% to 62.5% in this year’s Barometer.

There is a promising trend of increased awareness and action among both individuals and businesses in South Africa when it comes to addressing the looming climate emergency. Many South Africans are recognising their role and responsibility in making a positive impact, not only in their personal lives but also within their social and professional circles.

“It’s heartening to see South Africans adopting more environmentally conscious practices and advocating for change. From making sustainable shopping choices to becoming champions for change among their peers, South Africans are stepping up to make a meaningful difference,” he says.

Comparing the findings of Epson’s Climate Barometer from 2021 to this year, it’s clear that there has been notable progress. In 2021, 63.3% of respondents were already taking steps to reduce their plastic use, 62% were improving their recycling habits, and 60.3% were opting for walking and cycling over driving. In 2023, an even higher percentage, 85.1% of South Africans, have committed to using recyclable goods, 71.3% are actively working to reduce plastic usage, and 65% are choosing sustainable transportation options like walking or cycling.

The responsibility doesn’t rest solely on individuals; South African businesses are also expected to play their part in reducing their carbon footprint and actively contributing to the fight against climate change. The 2023 Barometer results reveal that 60% of South African respondents anticipate local businesses and companies to invest more in environmental technologies, and nearly 55% believe that companies should prioritise efforts to improve recycling and the reuse of products.

“South African businesses have a crucial role to play in mitigating the impact of climate change. We must make a greater effort to reduce the environmental impact of our manufacturing and internal processes while also setting an example by adopting eco-friendly practices,” he explains.

As South African businesses step up to the plate, they have an opportunity to lead by example. By investing in eco-friendly technologies and embracing sustainable practices, they will not only reduce their carbon footprint but also inspire others to follow suit. This proactive approach aligns with the global call for greater corporate responsibility in the face of climate change.