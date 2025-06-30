Nissan launches smarter 3rd gen LEAF

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nissan has unveiled the third-generation LEAF, a fully electric hatchback with significant improvements in range, charging speed, and onboard technology. It’s aimed at both electric vehicle (EV) buyers and drivers looking to move away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

LEAF is an acronym for the rarely used slogan, “Leading, Environmentally-friendly, Affordable, Family car”, and was an early front-runner in EV positioning. The 2nd gen edition, launched in 2017, had an underwhelming impact due to limited range, and it has taken Nissan eight years to refresh the sub-brand.

The new model plays a central role in Nissan’s Re:Nissan action plan, aimed at advancing innovation and sustainability. The vehicle will be available in the United States later this year, with availability in other regions to follow.

Redesigned

The LEAF reflects Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design philosophy, with a clean, modern exterior and a fastback silhouette. Aerodynamic features such as a flat underbody and flush door handles contribute to a drag coefficient as low as 0.25 for European models. A new front fascia with V-motion styling and 3D holographic tail lamps add to the car’s futuristic aesthetic.

Inside, the LEAF offers more space due to a flat floor design enabled by the CMF-EV platform. The horizontal dashboard and floating monolith-style display house dual 12.3- or 14.3-inch screens, depending on the model and region. Premium variants include a Bose audio system with headrest-integrated speakers and an optional dimming panoramic roof using PDLC technology for enhanced comfort and light control.

Powertrain and performance

Nissan’s updated 3-in-1 EV powertrain is 10% smaller than the previous generation and provides a smoother, quieter ride with 75% less motor vibration. Two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery options are available: a 52 kWh pack delivering 130 kW and 345 Nm of torque, and a 75 kWh version offering 160 kW and 355 Nm. U.S. models with the larger battery are expected to deliver a maximum range of up to 487km.

Thermal recovery systems and intelligent navigation-linked cooling improve efficiency in varying weather and road conditions. Nissan says the fast-charging capabilities allow 10-80% replenishment in 35 minutes.

Smarter driving and energy flexibility

The LEAF includes an array of driver assistance technologies such as Intelligent Distance Control Assist, a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor, and features like Invisible Hood View and Front Wide View. Select US models support charging via the North American Charging Standard (NACS), enabling access to Tesla Superchargers.

Beyond driving, the LEAF supports a range of power-sharing functions. Select models include 120V outlets in the cabin and cargo area, and optional Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) adapters for powering external devices. In Japan, Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) capability remains, while in Europe, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) support prepares the LEAF for future energy-sharing with the power grid.

Production and availability

The LEAF will be manufactured at Nissan’s Tochigi Plant in Japan and the Sunderland plant in the United Kingdom. Pricing and market-specific features will be announced closer to regional launch dates.