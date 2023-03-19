EcoFlow launches new portable power stations

Arriving while South Africa is in the grips of endless loadshedding, the Delta 2 and River 2 units offer feature-filled power solutions.

Energy solutions company EcoFlow has launched three portable power stations that it says will provide sufficient power for consumers wherever they are. Arriving while South Africa finds itself in the grips of an endless loadshedding crisis, the Delta 2, River 2 and River 2 Max offer feature-filled power solutions to deal with a volatile electricity supply.

All these EcoFlow power stations are equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that last up to 3,000 full charge cycles until hitting 80% capacity. The Delta 2 can power 90% of home appliances, thanks to a huge 1800W output (up to 2200W in X-Boost mode).

“South Africa is not the first country we have operated in with power supply challenges nor is it the only one. We have cut our teeth in a variety of markets, which is why we can confidently vouch for the quality of our products,” says Joy Wu, head of EcoFlow’s LAMEA and APAC regions.

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow has built a reputation as an eco-friendly and tech-savvy power corporation for consumers grappling with electricity interruptions.

EcoFLow provided the following information on the units:

Delta 2

With a battery of an expandable 1-3kWh capacity, DELTA 2 can easily keep the appliances and devices in your home running during long load-shedding spells. The various capacity of RIVER 2 series ensure that essential appliances stay on even when the electricity doesn’t. What’s more, because the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series can both be fully charged in under two hours, users can rest assured that they will always be prepared when a temporary power cut strikes.

Weighing in at 12kg (DELTA 2), 6.1kg (RIVER 2 Max) and 3.5kg (RIVER 2), all three power stations are light enough to be transported wherever you need them. Each supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and use South African standard plugs, meaning they can be used anywhere. Moreover, they require minimal effort in set-up.

The pinnacle of what EcoFlow currently offers in South Africa, DELTA 2, is a robust energy solution that gives users the ability to become their own power utility. Its battery of an expandable 1-3kWh capacity and huge output mean the DELTA 2 has enough power for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. It keeps your 150W fridge running for 7-10 hours and your 110W TV going for 8 hours or more.

With four AC outlets (total output of 1800W, pure sine wave outlets), DELTA 2 lets you power up to 13 devices at once and can even run your washing machine for hours. DELTA 2 has a lifespan of more than 3000 cycles. When plugged into a wall in your house, it can be charged from zero to 80% in 50 minutes and to full in 80 minutes. When using the EcoFlow Solar Panels, a full charge takes as little as three hours.

River 2

For consumers with less onerous power needs, RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max are perfect entry points into the world of portable power. RIVER 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, a rated output of 300W (X-boost 600W), and 5 power outlets. Its larger cousin, RIVER 2 Max, generates a rated output of 500W (X-boost 1000W) with a capacity of 512W and 9 outlets.

Both have a lifespan of 3000 charges before reaching 80% capacity, which translates to roughly a decade of use. RIVER 2 Max features a full recharge time of under one hour when plugged into an AC wall socket and four hours using the solar charge attachments. Similarly, RIVER 2 gets a quick recharge connected to an AC wall socket, and with solar panels, it takes as fast as 3 hours.

One of the standout features of any EcoFlow product is X-Stream technology. It allows EcoFlow power stations to charge from 0 to 80% in under an hour. What’s more, The DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series are equipped with a range of safety features, including short-circuit protection and over-temperature protection, ensuring extra peace of mind for users.

Pricing and Availability

EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series ranges are available for purchase from authourised dealers across South Africa and directly from the official website.

The recommended retail price: