EcoFlow brings faster portable power to SA

The new River 2 Pro and Delta 2 Max promise to power users through the next era of loadshedding.

Leading eco-friendly energy solutions company EcoFlow today launched the latest models of its market-leading portable power stations in South Africa, promising faster charging and greater efficiency.

The River 2 Pro and Delta 2 Max feature upgraded capacity and faster charging, with the River a go-anywhere solution for stage 6 loadshedding, and the Delta an ideal power ally for home comfort, cutting over efficiently from grid power to stored power.

“As loadshedding continues to grow, the EcoFlow River 2 Pro and Delta 2 Max ensure our consumers have access to a simple, flexible and reliable energy source wherever and whenever they should need it,” says Bradley Chetty, B2C sales director at EcoFlow South Africa. “We are proud to bring more lifestyle solutions to the market. EcoFlow is committed to making life better through meaningful innovation.”

EcoFLow provided the following information on the new models:



RIVER 2 Pro: Charge faster and power more

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro boasts a capacity of 768Wh. Thanks to EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, it can be fully recharged via AC charging in just 70 minutes, 70% faster than the industry average.

With a maximum AC output of 800W and EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the River 2 Pro can run devices of up to 1600W. It is sufficient for 80% of heavy-duty appliances such as, hair dryers, microwaves, and electric kettles, covering almost all the daily essentials in a household.

The River 2 Pro is able to provide emergency power supply (EPS). In case of a sudden blackout, it can automatically switch to the battery-powered supply mode within 30ms. When unexpected power outages happen, it can almost instantly become a reliable energy source, preventing disruptions in consumers’ daily activities or work.

Equipped with advanced LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries that can operate under extreme temperatures, the River 2 Pro possesses a lifespan of 3,000 cycles, six times longer than the industry average of 500 cycles. In addition, the River 2 Pro comes with an industry-leading 5-year warranty, a testament to EcoFlow’s confidence in its product’s durability and futuristic technology.

DELTA 2 Max, Power ally for whole home comfort

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max supports 20ms auto-switch to Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) mode when unexpected power cuts hit, acting like an invisible lifeline. With a base capacity of 2,048Wh, which can be expanded up to 6,144Wh with two extra batteries, users can customise their energy solutions based on their specific energy needs.



Featuring EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology, the Delta 2 Max boasts industry-leading fast charging speeds. With an AC input of 2300W and a maximum solar input of 1000W, the Delta 2 Max can be charged by AC from 0 to 100% in 81 minutes or by solar from 0 to 100% in 2.3 hours. Meanwhile, the Delta 2 Max can be charged from 0 to 80% in only 43 minutes with the Delta 2 Max is equipped with a 2400W AC output that can power almost all essential home appliances. Even while charging, it can still power up to 13 devices simultaneously. With the X-Boost technology, the Delta 2 Max can even power some appliances up to 3100W. In face of potential severe power outages such as stage 13 loadshedding, the Delta 2 Max can serve as a powerful and reliable energy partner to help people live worry-free and enjoy the same level of comfort at home.

Pricing and Availability

Both River 2 Pro and Delta 2 Max are available to buy starting today, April 15, on EcoFlow South Africa. The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is priced at R 11,999 and the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is priced at R 25,999.



• For more information, visit: https://za.ecoflow.com/.