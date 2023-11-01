EcoFlow launches Black Friday deals

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The power player is offering up to 47% off on portable power stations, with a 5-year warranty.

As South Africa anticipates the imminent summer season, EcoFlow has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday Deals for 2023.

With load shedding concerns resurfacing, EcoFlow is offering saving of up to 47% on portable power solutions, to provide relief from outages and ensure a constant supply of electricity.

Delta 2 price drop

EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale presents a golden opportunity to acquire cutting-edge power solutions at unbeatable prices. The highlight of this sale is the award-winning Delta 2, EcoFlow’s flagship portable power station. For a limited time, it is available at a 28% discount, and can be bought for R17,999 – making for a R7,000 saving.

The Delta 2 is a testament to cutting-edge power innovation, with the ability to expand its capacity from 1-3kWh, fully recharge in minutes, and deliver 1800W of rated power output. This performance can be elevated to 2400W with X-Boost, powering up to 90% of household appliances, including microwaves, coffee machines, kettles, and hair dryers.

River 2 Max

Equally enticing in this Black Friday extravaganza is the River 2 Max, EcoFlow’s versatile portable power station. The River 2 Max has been discounted by 38%, and is now available at just R7,999, providing a significant R5,000 saving.

With 512Wh battery capacity and a quick recharge time of as little as one hour, the River 2 Max offers substantial power reserves. Boasting a 500W rated power output, expandable to 1000W with X-Boost, this unit caters to basic household and outdoor appliance needs, from powering TVs and game consoles to refrigerators.

River 2 on the go

The River 2, another member of EcoFlow’s product lineup, is equally appealing, with a generous 43% price reduction. During the Black Friday sale, the River 2 is available for only R3,999, offering an attractive R3,000 discount.

Compact yet powerful, the River 2 features a high-capacity 256Wh battery and a rapid charging time of just one hour. With a 300W rated power output, expandable to 600W with X-Boost, River 2 is ideal for essential electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, cameras, and even televisions.

Power Assurance

Both the Delta 2 and River 2 series offer peace of mind with impressive battery life of 3000 cycles, guaranteeing up to a decade of reliable power. To further ensure product quality, EcoFlow has extended a 5-year warranty on these units, backed up by an on-site after-sales service team.

Solar Panels for sustainable energy

For those looking to harness the power of the sun, EcoFlow offers substantial discounts on its Solar Panels. Bundling with Delta 2 or River 2 series, the panels are discounted by up to 47%. This pairing transforms portable power stations into sustainable Solar Generators, allowing users to reduce their grid dependency and access a source of long-term, eco-friendly power for off-grid living.

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Deals will run throughout November, from 1 November to 30 November. Detailed information about the discounts and promotions can be found on the official EcoFlow website or the Takealot store.