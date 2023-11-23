EcoFlow slashes prices for Black Friday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Consumers can save up to R27,999 on quality portable power solutions, including solar panels.

EcoFlow’s month-long Black Friday sale is entering its final stretch. It is offering massive discounts on a range of products, including state-of-the-art Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels.

For consumers bracing against load shedding, planning a road trip, camping adventure, or in search of the ultimate off-grid home backup system, EcoFlow has an option in its range. As a result, the Black Friday deals are an opportunity to gear up the way users harness power.

Best Sellers at a Glance

Until the end of November, shoppers can save up to R27,999 on reliable power solutions on the EcoFlow official website and the Takealot store:

EcoFlow RIVER 2 | Now R3 999 | Save R3 000 – 43% off

| Save R3 000 – 43% off EcoFlow RIVER 2 + 110W Portable Solar Panel | Now R6 999 | Save R6 199 – 47% off

Compact yet powerful, the EcoFlow River 2 is a go-to for essential devices, featuring a 256Wh battery, rapid one-hour charging, and a 300W rated power output. It can keep a Wi-Fi router on for almost 8 hours, charge a smartphone 19 times, or power a 50-inch TV for over an hour and a half.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max | Now R7 999 | Save R5 000 – 38% off

| Save R5 000 – 38% off EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max + 160W Portable Solar Panel | Now R11 999 | Save R7 999 – 40% off

Double the capacity of River 2, with a 500W rated output, and a quick recharge time of one hour – the EcoFlow River 2 Max ensures extended power for more devices and substantial power reserves before load shedding hits.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 | Now R17 999 | Save R7 000 – 28% off

| Save R7 000 – 28% off EcoFlow DELTA 2 + 400W Portable Solar Panel | Now R26 999 | Save R18 999 – 41% off

The flagship model, EcoFlow Delta 2, boasts an expandable capacity of 1-3kWh, an 80-minute recharge time, and 1800W rated power output (expandable to 2400W with X-Boost), powering up to 90% of household appliances, such as microwaves, coffee machines, kettles, and hair dryers.

Decade of Power Assurance: Quality and Warranty

Both the Delta 2 and River 2 series offer a battery life of 3000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power. EcoFlow has extended a 5-year warranty on these units.