EcoFlow slashes prices for Black Friday
Consumers can save up to R27,999 on quality portable power solutions, including solar panels.
EcoFlow’s month-long Black Friday sale is entering its final stretch. It is offering massive discounts on a range of products, including state-of-the-art Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels.
For consumers bracing against load shedding, planning a road trip, camping adventure, or in search of the ultimate off-grid home backup system, EcoFlow has an option in its range. As a result, the Black Friday deals are an opportunity to gear up the way users harness power.
Best Sellers at a Glance
Until the end of November, shoppers can save up to R27,999 on reliable power solutions on the EcoFlow official website and the Takealot store:
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 | Now R3 999 | Save R3 000 – 43% off
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 + 110W Portable Solar Panel | Now R6 999 | Save R6 199 – 47% off
Compact yet powerful, the EcoFlow River 2 is a go-to for essential devices, featuring a 256Wh battery, rapid one-hour charging, and a 300W rated power output. It can keep a Wi-Fi router on for almost 8 hours, charge a smartphone 19 times, or power a 50-inch TV for over an hour and a half.
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max | Now R7 999 | Save R5 000 – 38% off
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max + 160W Portable Solar Panel | Now R11 999 | Save R7 999 – 40% off
Double the capacity of River 2, with a 500W rated output, and a quick recharge time of one hour – the EcoFlow River 2 Max ensures extended power for more devices and substantial power reserves before load shedding hits.
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 | Now R17 999 | Save R7 000 – 28% off
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 + 400W Portable Solar Panel | Now R26 999 | Save R18 999 – 41% off
The flagship model, EcoFlow Delta 2, boasts an expandable capacity of 1-3kWh, an 80-minute recharge time, and 1800W rated power output (expandable to 2400W with X-Boost), powering up to 90% of household appliances, such as microwaves, coffee machines, kettles, and hair dryers.
Decade of Power Assurance: Quality and Warranty
Both the Delta 2 and River 2 series offer a battery life of 3000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power. EcoFlow has extended a 5-year warranty on these units.