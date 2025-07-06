The Earth blows up on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The hand-drawn animation, ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up’, sees Porky Pig (on his 90th anniversary) and Daffy Duck uncover a mind-control conspiracy.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the franchise’s first fully animated, original feature-length film, is now streaming on Showmax.

The movie was released as part of Porky Pig’s 90th anniversary and represents a notable milestone for Warner Bros and the Looney Tunes franchise. The hand-drawn 2D animation blends slapstick humour with a science fiction storyline.

The film is set against the backdrop of a mysterious lunar threat and a mind-control conspiracy. It follows Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they stumble into a global crisis sparked by strange events at a local bubble gum factory. After being fired from a series of jobs, the pair find temporary work at the factory, where Daffy discovers suspicious activity involving green goo in the gum supply.

When he realises the gum is turning people into zombies, his attempts to raise the alarm only land him in jail and get them both fired. As the plot escalates, Porky and Daffy join forces with scientist Petunia Pig to uncover the source of the contamination and face off against a mysterious alien invader.

With Earth’s population falling under mind control and the planet at risk, the trio devises a plan involving a foul-smelling gum extract to break the alien’s influence. However, chaos ensues when the plan goes awry, forcing the unlikely heroes to improvise in the face of planetary peril.