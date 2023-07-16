EA unveils first Sports FC title

Electronic Arts has unveiled EA Sports FC 24, the first product under the new FC brand, set for worldwide release on 29 September 2023.

During a global event in Amsterdam, the cover star was revealed as Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, who put in a surprise appearance alongside fellow football stars like Didier Drogba, Luis Figo, Laura Georges, and Alex Scott. Announcements ranged from detailing three new cutting-edge technologies using real match data to deliver realistic in-game play and bringing men and women’s footballers together onto the same pitch in a world first for Ultimate Team.

Electronic Arts debuted the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer showcasing the ground-breaking realism delivered by HyperMotion V, which uses volumetric data from over 180 professional matches in the men’s and women’s game to deliver revolutionary true-to-football movement and animations.

“EA Sports has defined interactive football for 30 years, and now we’re bringing fans closer to the sport they love through EA Sports FC,” said Cam Weber, president of EA Sports. “This is the next great chapter in our mission to create the future of football with fans everywhere, and it begins with FC 24 delivering incredible authenticity combined with a massive leap in gameplay innovation. Welcome to the Club.”

“This is a massive moment,” David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC said. “EA Sports FC is the world’s biggest football club, with a community of fans that already spans more than 150 million. Through an incredible product and services, globally resonant brand partnerships and investment in community-level football, FC 24 marks the start of our ambition to grow the love of football through our platform. There’s so much more to come.”

EA Sports FC 24 will be available to play on 29 September 2023 with early access through the Ultimate Edition available as of 22 September 2023. Pre-orders are now available for EA Sports FC 24 which will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Fans that pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 22nd will receive a number of player benefits, including an untradeable UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team Hero item in November.

EA Sports FC 24 – Keynote Headlines

EA SPORTS FC 24 Takes In-Game Realism to the Next Level

EA Sports has changed the way people play and enjoy football, and new, cutting-edge technologies will see EA Sports FC 24 deliver unparalleled realism in every match. EA Sports FC 24 will include:

HyperMotionV is our biggest leap forward in realism to-date, translating the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football into The World’s Game using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches that allows us to reflect real-world movement in-game more than ever before.

is our biggest leap forward in realism to-date, translating the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football into The World’s Game using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches that allows us to reflect real-world movement in-game more than ever before. PlayStyles optimised by Opta dimensionalised athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities you’ll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic.

dimensionalised athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities you’ll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic. An enhanced Frostbite Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion through redesigned player models, smoother animations and visibly unique characteristics that make each player special. Kits now move like real-world materials, reacting to a player’s stride, shifting as they change direction, and flowing along with them as they play.

“Our mission is to bring fans even closer to the world’s game, and EA Sports FC 24 truly is the best iteration yet,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM of EA Sports FC. “Over the last few decades, we’ve witnessed not only a seismic shift in how our community embraces football, but also a major evolution of how they engage and connect with our interactive experiences. EA Sports FC 24 leverages new gameplay technologies to build the most realistic expression of the beautiful game we’ve ever created.”

A World-First as Men’s and Women’s Football Comes Together on the Same Pitch

As part of a broader commitment to women’s football, EA Sports FC 24 will bring men and women’s football together to play on the same pitch for the first time. Players will be able to experience brand-new Ultimate Team features, including welcoming women footballers to the pitch for the first time in Ultimate Team for players to craft their dream XI.

“Celebrating sport for all is what continues to drive and inspire us,” said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand, EA Sports. “That’s why we’re proud to announce the most inclusive and diverse iteration of the game so far. Whether it’s playing with the biggest player pool we’ve ever had in Ultimate Team or with new leagues like Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, EA Sports is proud to champion the women’s game virtually and physically.”

Introducing the EA SPORTS FC 24 Cover Star

At the event, Manchester City and Norway striker, Erling Haaland, was unveiled as the EA Sports FC 24 cover star. After Haaland’s historic treble-winning season with Manchester City, including the record number of goals scored in a Premier League season, he stood out as the clear choice to herald a new era in EA SPORTS’s long history. EA Sports cover stars have always defined the peak of football talent – in real life and in-game – and Haaland’s phenomenal attributes across finishing, positioning and physicality are no exception.

“Every footballer dreams of being the cover star. I am proud to play a major role in the launch of the new era of the world’s leading football game in EA Sports FC,” said Erling Haaland. “The first time I held the cover in my hands, my immediate reaction was to think, just imagine if I could show this to myself 10 years ago. I hope that this can also inspire the next generation to believe in themselves to achieve their dreams. It’s an honour not only to be on this cover, but also the Ultimate Edition cover alongside my illustrious peers and legends of the world’s game such as Johan Cruyff, Pelé, Zinédine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba and many more.

An Authentic Football Experience

With authenticity and innovation at its core, EA Sports FC 24 showcases the best players from the biggest clubs, leagues, and competitions around the globe – in both the men’s and women’s game.

Having already confirmed that some of the world’s best competitions would feature in EA Sports FC – including LALIGA EA Sports, Bundesliga, Serie A and CONMEBOL Libertadores – EA Sports announced an exclusive renewal with UEFA, meaning EA Sports FC 24 is the only place you can play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup.

“It’s an exciting moment,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with EA Sports having both the Men’s and Women’s editions of UEFA club competitions included for players seeking the most authentic gaming experience ever. EA Sports FC plays a crucial role in the future of football engagement; we’re delighted to be collaborating on the journey.”

Additionally, EA Sports announced an exciting long-term renewal with the Premier League, historically the most popular league in game.

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters said: “EA Sports are one of the Premier League’s longest-standing partners and together we have inspired generations of football players and fans. We are delighted to be part of EA Sports FC 24 and look forward to working on more exciting projects together in the years to come.”

Two additional women’s football leagues—the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F —are confirmed to feature in EA Sports FC 24, joining the Barclays Women’s Super League, the D1 Arkema, the National Women’s Soccer League and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

EA SPORTS FC 24 Founders Status

EA SPORTS announced Founders Status to celebrate the fans who join EA Sports FC at the start of a new era for The World’s Game. Fans who play EA Sports FC 24 by 1 November 2023 will become an FC Founder and unlock benefits including an exclusive Founder badge and kit to represent their status for years to come. In addition, FC Founders will get access to a bunch of great Founders-only benefits throughout EA Sports FC 24 and beyond. Get ready to unlock the best EA Sports FC has to offer with this one-time chance to be there at the beginning and become an FC Founder.

EA Play members will receive early access to the game with a 10-hour trial beginning on September 22. EA Play Pro members will enjoy unlimited access to the EA Play Pro Edition of the game – including Ultimate edition content – starting 22 September. Lastly, all EA Play members will unlock additional bonuses for EA Sports FC 24, with monthly Draft Tokens in Ultimate Team, seasonal Clubs Rewards, and seasonal VOLTA Football apparel & Coins.

For more information visit: https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-24/game-offer-and-disclaimers