EA Sports prepares UFS 5

Feel the fight as the Frostbite Engine for the first-time powers your play.

Electronic Arts and the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation UFC will launch EA Sports UFC 5 on 27 October for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.

UFC 5 is the definitive MMA gaming experience with authentic gameplay and graphics maximised for modern consoles. It has been developed on the Frostbite Engine for the first time and features the new Real Impact System.

“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” says UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”

The franchise’s Frostbite Engine debut enhances the EA Sports UFC MMA realism with high-speed 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation. Representing a new era of realism and fighter intensity, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will headline the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition cover, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko grace the Standard Edition box art.



The addition of the Real Impact System and the inclusion of many requested community upgrades provides UFC 5 with definitive title-over-title enhancement. Experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as fighter attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fight. Feel the power of each impact with more than 64,000 possible facial damage combinations. New fluid physics and particle systems elevate blood and sweat inside the world-famous Octagon for a near 1:1 representation of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the all-new face animation tool enhances fighter likenesses. Photorealistic fighter likenesses are accentuated with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair during marquee UFC 5 moments.



“UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite’s power and technology,” says Nate McDonald, EA Sports UFC 5‘s Lead Producer. “From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap, to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience.”



“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon,” says Volkanovski. “Trust me, the level of immersion that EA Sports has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”



In addition to the Real Impact System, advanced visuals and enriched gameplay with the Frostbite Engine, UFC 5 also includes:

