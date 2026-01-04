‘DuneCrawl’ delivers desert crab battles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The co-op adventure, launching today, sends players across sandy seas on a massive machine to battle an invading force.

DuneCrawl sends players on an adventure aboard a gigantic Crab Crawler, a crustacean vehicle armed with black-powder cannons.

The game releases on PC via Steam today (5 January 2026). It can be played solo as a Crab Keeper or with up to three teammates in local or online play.

The open-world action is set across sandy seas and centres on exploration and survival. The desert world is dotted with oasis islands and hidden dungeons. Players can face jar headed Vassal enemies and swarms of wild bugs while completing quests and gathering loot. The players’ wider goal is to aid the Polloi pilgrims as they resist an invasion led by the Ceramicist.

Progression focuses on upgrades for the Crab Keeper and Crab Crawler. Masks, Tunics, and Talismans grant new abilities. Weapons such as the Buzzooka and Acid Harpoon expand one’s options in battle. The crawler can be enhanced with gear like spike-armoured legs and guided torpedoes, or personalised with cosmetic touches such as new hats and paintwork.

Photo courtesy Alientrap.

Combat takes place on and off the crawler. Crews can man cannons and steer the vehicle in battles against other crawlers, large bosses, and island fortresses, while also managing tasks such as loading cannonballs, repairing damaged legs, and boarding enemies. When fighting on foot, players can use hand weapons and items. One can turn local wildlife into tools, including Bomb Flowers, Beehives, and Spider Eggs.

Beyond crab travel, DuneCrawl features multiple insect mounts. Players can ride multi-saddle Beetles together, move quickly on Nymphs, or charge through opposition with armoured Scorpions and Ball Bugs.