DStv vs COVID-19
MultiChoice Group (MCG) has announced it will expand access to credible information by making news channels and information services more widely available on DStv across the continent, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some news channels are now available for both subscribers and non-subscribers on the DStv Now app, CNN hasbeen added to DStv Family and Access subscribers, and Africanews has been launched on DStv Channel 417.
“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19,” says MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela. “It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones.”
MultiChoice is also expanding its kids shows, movies and curated sports content.
“In light of the disruptions to the school year in some markets, we are also working towards providing access to the best available educational content to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged,” says Mawela.
Revision lessons from educational channel Mindset (Channel 319) will be available on Catch Up, and educational channel Da Vinci (Channel 318) will be made available until the end of May.Nickelodeon (Channel 305) has also been opened up to DStv Compact, Family and Access subscribers until 14 April.
With live sports coming to a halt globally as a result of sporting federations prioritising the safety of players and fans, MCG has acquired award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time. In addition, SS1 has been opened to DStv Compact Plus and Compact, and SS7 will be opened to DStv Access customers.
More movies are being offered, with 10 additional movies on Box Office, taking it to 40 of the latest blockbusters and increasing the line-up for kids and family viewing. This is being offered at a reduced rental cost of R25 during this period.
LaLiga clubs score big goals on TikTok
Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla FC and Cádiz CF are benefiting from joining the world’s fastest-growing social network.
Across social media, audiovisual content is creating the greatest impact, particularly among younger audiences. In this context, it is possible to understand the explosive rise of TikTok, the short-form video which arrived on the market a little over two years ago. In this time, it has become one of the most downloaded apps in the world with over a billion active users.
As the fastest-growing social media network in the world, there is clear interest in engaging with the TikTok community and creating content that will resonate on the platform. As they look to expand their international audiences, LaLiga clubs have become heavily involved in the platform, often with the support of the league’s digital team.
Four of these clubs, Cádiz CF, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad, explained the approaches they have taken and the positive effect this has had on their global brand.
TikTok showcases Cádiz CF as a global club
With LaLiga clubs becoming increasingly international, their development and growth in the digital space is becoming more important too. LaLiga SmartBank side Cádiz CF created a strategic communications plan for TikTok, where the Andalusian club has more than 17,000 followers from a wide variety of countries. “Localism isn’t enough anymore, but a global vision of what our club is and who our footballers are does work,” explained José Grima Peña, the Cádiz CF communications director. “When LaLiga opened up the possibility of joining TikTok, we didn’t even have to think about it.”
Reflecting on the novel concept of TikTok, Grima added: “There’s a major difference as it’s not the message that is the priority, but rather it’s the image. This is a social network for showcasing the best elements of each place. It’s a completely different way of communicating.”
It quickly became clear that there was a need to present an international outlook and that highlighting less mainstream activity would be successful. “We’ve come to realise that international campaigns work better than national campaigns,” added Grima. “It’s not just men’s football that captures the attention. Women’s football can even have greater interaction. TikTok is helping show that it’s not just the football that is important at a football club. A different kind of training session, a special activity or a simple gesture with the right music can go further than a news piece about who we are.”
Atlético de Madrid sees growing demand for content
At Atlético de Madrid, the club’s head of digital development Alejandro Ugarrio notes how quickly fans have embraced the club’s arrival on TikTok, where it has reached 440,000 followers already. “Our fans always respond when we launch a new official space, but in this case the reception has been even more spectacular than usual. We’re very grateful to all of the Atlético fans around the world.”
“On no other social network have we detected such a large demand for content,” Ugarrio continued. “It’s a great responsibility and, at the same time, it’s great news for us.”
In order to keep this content new and fresh, Atlético de Madrid is forging positive collaborations with players, competitions, influencers and partners while working alongside LaLiga to ensure that the account continues to grow.
“The growth in terms of the number of followers is really significant,” Ugarrio noted. “But, above all, what stands out is the view count.”
Sevilla FC adapting its tone
Sevilla FC has had a TikTok account since June of 2019 and has now passed the 40,000 followers mark. In particular, the club highlights the ways in which the posts on this network feel genuine. “The change we’ve noticed is the way that the content published is natural, much more real and less edited, plus it is generated directly on the mobile phone,” explained the club’s social media manager José Ángel Risco.
“Consumption is a lot quicker as the users want to see something that lasts 15 to 20 seconds maximum,” he added. “It’s becoming a social network that also feeds other platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, especially with videos that go viral.”
As Risco went on to explain, the audience in TikTok is quite different and this has required some adaptation. “There are differences in the tone that we don’t have on channels such as Twitter or Facebook,” he said. “Those who follow us on TikTok are a lot younger. We’re trying to connect with users who are interested in sport and in football through a tone that isn’t as focussed on the up-to-the-minute sports news.”
The club is also planning to produce more specialised content for the Chinese version of TikTok, called DouYin. It is also looking at involving influencers – both local and non-local – in their videos, perhaps by completing a challenge or by allowing them to perform a takeover of the account for a training session or a match.
Real Sociedad looking towards influencers
Real Sociedad’s TikTok journey only began at the end of October but the Basque club has over 65,000 followers already, hitting half a million likes in the process.
“We’ve seen that this is a very visual social network, so the content is different to what we publish on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” explained community manager Beñat Escribano. “We look to produce short and attractive videos that allow for interaction with the users and it has been positive so far.”
As with Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad is also considering working with various influencers to attract a greater audience to the account. In addition to this, Real Sociedad also occasionally participate in the weekly trends on TikTok, thereby reaching more followers.
LaLiga’s role in growing Spanish clubs’ TikTok audiences
LaLiga was one of the first major European leagues to launch a TikTok account and the league has amassed over 1.1 million followers thanks to the fun and creative videos that have been produced. As with all social networks, it is passing on its expertise to clubs who want to take advantage.
“It’s fundamental for us to be able to speak the language of our fans from around the world on social media,” explained Alfredo Bermejo, digital strategy director at LaLiga.
“We try to be up to date and TikTok is a very important new platform, he continued. “We can’t ignore this and neither can the clubs. However, we are progressing well on this front, which is reflected in the strong numbers that clubs are already showing.”
This article originally appeared in Global Futbol, LaLiga’s fortnightly newsletter.
MTN announces ‘lifeline data’
As part of its agreement with the Competition Commission, MTN will give all customers 20MB free data every day, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.
Correction: The article initially stated 20GB of free data per day, instead of 20MB. Apologies for any confusion caused.
MTN South Africa has announced the outcomes of engagements with the Competition Commission (CompCon), including 20MB of free “lifeline data” daily.
The timing of the announcement could not have been better, as the COVID-19 crisis forces millions of South Africans to stay at home. World Wide Worx has long argued that a basic allocation of free data was essential to expand Internet access in South Africa.
With much of the country going into lockdown, access has now become a basic need, along with housing, water and electricity, as the entire school and university population is forced to turn to remote education.
MTN made the decision in response to an announcement in December 2019 by the CompCom of a Data Service Market Inquiry, which required that mobile network operators provide “lifeline data”, as well as bringing down the cost of prepaid data.
The outcome of MTN’ss engagements with the CompCom is a set of voluntary undertakings “in the form of a social compact to further address the affordability of data services for its customers”. MTN says it remains in discussion with the CompCom on the options to formalise these elective solutions.
MTN has focused on three areas of reducing the cost to communicate: the affordability of monthly prepaid bundles, lifeline data and the zero-rating of data for public benefit service websites.
Vodacom made a similar announcement on 10 March, but rather than offer lifeline data, it expanded its range of zero-rated sites.
MTN SA said it will, from April 2020, reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25% and 50%. The 1GB monthly bundle, formerly costing R149, will decrease by 33% to R99. This is the same reduction announced by Vodacom last week.
MTN will also expand the range of zero-rated websites, which already includes schools, to include health, public universities, vocational colleges, educational resources and employment sites. As Vodacom did in announcing a catch-all zero-rated portal called Connect U, MTN announced OpenTime, which will enable free access to public benefit services.
MTN’s approach is to offer a monthly 500MB free data access to public benefit services websites every month, making allowance for up to 500 sites. While this may prove insufficient to address all the needs of remote learning, MTN went a step further by agreeing to provide lifeline data.
It will provide each of its customers with 20MB of free data daily – the equivalent of 600MB per month. The data will be accessible via its instant messaging platform, Ayoba, which currently has 500 000 customers. It is likely that the free data allowance will see an explosion of use of the service.
While this does not address the issue of smartphone users being unable to update or use apps due to not being able to afford data, it does allow them to access the world of instant messaging at no cost.
The Ayoba app is available in isiZulu, isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans and can be used on Android devices. On 1 July, Ayoba Browsing of general websites will be made available. The service will allow MTN customers to browse the internet on websites of their choice between midnight and 5am.
Ayoba messages sent to a feature phone, or another user without the Ayoba app, arrive at these customers as a standard SMS. The response back from an MTN customer to the smart phone arrives as an Ayoba message and the MTN customer’s text reply is also free.
MTN hastened to assure investors that this would all be good for business. It said in a statement: “While there will be pressure on MTN SA’s short-term financial performance from these initiatives, MTN believes that the reduction in pricing will be compensated over time by elasticity and customer growth, and growth in prepaid data service revenue will return in a couple of quarters.”
It also called for the swift allocation of spectrum to make free and affordable services more viable: “Radio spectrum is the digital highway upon which we depend to carry increasing mobile data at more cost-effective prices. This is acutely felt in South Africa, which has among the lowest spectrum allocation in all our MTN markets. The release of new spectrum in South Africa is urgently needed and will greatly assist our ability to service increased customer demand in a more cost-effective manner.”
MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said: “MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life and that starts with connectivity.”
Click here to read about additional measures MTN is taking to address the coronavirus crisis.