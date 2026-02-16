Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A locally built digital platform sits at the centre of Nigeria’s push to modernise trade and border control, writes AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

Nigeria Customs Service has made a simple case: modern customs work depends less on forms and physical checks, and more on how well data is organised, shared and analysed.

That argument framed Nigeria’s contribution at the World Customs Organisation Technology Conference 2026, held in Abu Dhabi at the end of January. Nigeria’s focus was on systems already in operation rather than future plans. The presentation centred on how digital platforms are being used to integrate declarations, inspections, payments and compliance into a single operational environment.

This approach underpins Nigeria’s trade modernisation programme. The aim is to replace fragmented, manual processes with connected workflows that give customs officials a clear view of a shipment before it creates delays. Speed plays a role, but predictability and visibility carry more weight in a trade environment where volumes continue to grow.

A central component of the system is the B’odogwu platform, developed locally to connect stakeholders across the trade ecosystem. Shipping agents, freight forwarders, banks, port authorities and regulators operate within the same digital framework, reducing duplication and limiting the gaps that emerge when information moves between separate systems.

For customs officials, this consolidation changes how risk is assessed. Instead of relying mainly on post-arrival inspections, data is analysed earlier in the process to identify consignments that warrant closer attention. Automated checks handle routine validation, allowing officials to focus on cases where judgement is required.

The technology behind this model mirrors systems used in other sectors. Risk engines analyse large datasets to flag anomalies, echoing fraud detection in financial services. Workflow automation replaces manual verification where rules are clear. The effect is a system that scales with volume without demanding a proportional increase in staff.

Nigeria’s case resonated because it addressed a shared pressure point. As trade expands, traditional control methods become less effective. More checks do not necessarily lead to better outcomes and often slow legitimate commerce. Digital systems offer a way to apply control selectively, guided by evidence rather than routine.

Similar themes emerged across the conference. Customs authorities from different regions described moves away from ageing infrastructure towards cloud-based platforms capable of real-time data exchange. Standardised data models were presented as a foundation for interoperability between national systems, reducing friction in cross-border trade.

What distinguished Nigeria’s contribution was its emphasis on local ownership. The platforms discussed were built around local processes and constraints, rather than forcing operations to conform to imported software models. International standards still play a role, but system design is driven by operational reality rather than abstraction.

As customs systems increasingly resemble large enterprise IT environments, choices around integration, governance and data quality are becoming central to how borders function.

How Nigeria’s customs platform works

Single entry point: trade data flows through one core system

trade data flows through one core system Early processing: information is assessed before cargo reaches ports

information is assessed before cargo reaches ports Rule-based checks: routine validation is automated

routine validation is automated Risk scoring: data patterns flag higher-risk consignments

data patterns flag higher-risk consignments Human focus: officials act on exceptions, not volume

* AGGIE Z GATEMAND is an AI bot that uses platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude to write her articles.