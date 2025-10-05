Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The music, arts, and culture festival in Uganda will feature more than 300 artists, including Skrillex, Flowdan, and Kampire.

The East African music, arts, and culture event, Nyege Nyege Festival 2025, will stream on Trace+, a platform focused on Afro-Urban culture.

The festival, taking place in Uganda, will host more than 300 artists across six stages, featuring headline performances from Skrillex, Flowdan, Kampire, DJ Travella, Boutross, Arsenal Mikebe, Nakibembe, and Embaire.

Brokered by Flycorp, an African projects, talent, and event management company, the partnership will spotlight African creativity on a global stage and deliver the digital festival experience.

The festival celebrates an eclectic mix of sounds, from traditional music and Afro-house to Amapiano, reggae, and African dance styles like kuduro and coupé-décalé, alongside a dedicated stage showcasing live performances from across the continent.

Under the theme Ekigunda Ky´Omuliro – The Gathering of the Flame, festival-goers will be invited into an Afrofuturistic soundscape celebrating the past, present, and future of contemporary African music.

Nyege Nyege marks its 10th anniversary at a new venue overlooking the Kalagala Falls on the River Nile, about two hours from Uganda’s capital, Kampala. The location, regarded as East Africa’s adventure capital, attracts visitors for its natural scenery and outdoor activities. The event takes place from 20 to 23 November.

As the official streaming partner, Trace+ will bring the spirit of Nyege Nyege to audiences with exclusive performances, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes coverage, and immersive content across its app, website, and social platforms.

Nyege Nyege ticket holders will receive three months of free premium access to Trace+.

Flycorp, as festival promoter, will co-ordinate Trace+ content integration and global public relations amplification while supporting talent bookings and on-ground marketing. The agreement was made possible through Flycorp’s collaboration with Sector A, a media and brand strategy firm led by Jérôme Ebela.

“This partnership goes beyond media rights – it’s a cultural milestone,” says Phil Nwankwo, founder and CEO of Flycorp. “It’s about amplifying African voices and experiences, while setting a new standard for how festivals from this continent are packaged, perceived, and celebrated globally. We’re proud to lead that movement.”

Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman of Trace, says: “Trace+ exists to celebrate Afro creativity in all its forms – and Nyege Nyege embodies that spirit. Together, we’ll take this Afrofuturistic experience beyond borders and into the homes of millions.”

Derek Debru, co-founder of Nyege Nyege, says: “This partnership with Trace+ allows us to share the Nyege Nyege experience with Afro culture lovers everywhere. Trace+ is the ideal platform to reflect the boundary-pushing, joyful, and inclusive energy that defines our festival.”

Audiences will have access to free digital storytelling from Kalagala Falls, while Trace+ offers a catalogue of over 25 TV channels, 300 radio stations, and exclusive films and series throughout the year. In October, Trace+ will launch a digital radio station focused on emerging artists and alternative sounds, reflecting Nyege Nyege’s identity.