Deon Meyer thriller coming to Netflix

The movie adaptation of the post-democratic South African story, “Heart of the Hunter”, premieres next month.

Netflix will release the South African suspense thriller, Heart of the Hunter, set in the country’s post-democratic landscape, on 29 March 2024.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by renowned South African novelist and screenwriter Deon Meyer, it is directed by Mandlakayise Walter Dube, known for his SAFTA-winning Silverton Siege.

The plot revolves around Zuko Khumalo, portrayed by Bonko Khoza, an unassuming family man whose tranquil life takes a tumultuous turn when an old colleague pulls him back into a world, he thought he had left behind. Zuko’s mission to protect his family morphs into a larger battle against political corruption as he strives to prevent a nefarious politician from ascending to the presidential seat.

The Presidential Intelligence Agency (PIA) relentlessly pursues Zuko, who is racing across Southern Africa on a stolen motorbike to uncover information that could bring down a presidential candidate. The PIA underestimates Zuko, viewing him as a simple labourer with a stolen vehicle, oblivious to his deadly past.

The cast features South African actors Connie Ferguson, Masasa Mbangeni, Tim Theron, Deon Coetzee, Peter Butler, Sisanda Henna, and Connie Chiume.

The film is produced by Scene 23, and boasts a creative team featuring Cobus Van Den Berg, Tim Theron, Tracey Lange, and Jorrie Van Der Walt as producers, and Mandlakayise Walter Dube and Deon Meyer serving as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Deon Meyer and Willem Grobler.