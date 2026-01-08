CES 2026: Dell reinvents XPS laptops

Photo courtesy Dell.

The updated premium range focuses on refined industrial design, lighter builds and changes to interfaces and displays.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, Dell signalled a reset for the XPS premium laptop range. It confirmed that the long-running device line remains central to its PC strategy, unveiling redesigned XPS 14 and XPS 16 models.

The laptops have been rebuilt around a revised unibody chassis that integrates the side walls into the base, improving rigidity and long-term durability while reducing overall weight. The chassis is machined from CNC aluminium and paired with Gorilla Glass, with Dell aiming to minimise parting lines and visual clutter through a restrained tonal colour palette.

Dell says the redesign simplifies internal access, with modular USB-C ports and easier-to-remove keyboards intended to extend product lifespan and improve repairability. Recycled steel, copper and cobalt are used in key components, and the laptops meet the latest EPEAT 2.0 standards.

Photo courtesy Dell.

The XPS logo now appears on the lid for the first time, a move long requested by users. Dell has reversed course on some recent design decisions, reintroducing a physical function row after criticism of touch-based controls. Key travel has been adjusted to deliver faster and more accurate typing, while the seamless glass touchpad now includes subtle etching to define the active area without adding visible borders.

Performance gains come from Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics featuring 12 Xe cores. Dell claims up to 78% faster AI performance and more than 50% faster graphics performance compared with the previous generation, alongside support for Copilot Plus PC features. These capabilities are intended to accelerate AI-assisted tasks such as image editing, video playback and light gaming. The XPS 14 weighs about 1.36kg, with the larger XPS 16 coming in at 1.63kg, both notably lighter than their predecessors.

Dell is extending tandem OLED technology to both models, offering higher brightness, improved efficiency, longer panel lifespan and improved colour stability. A 2K LCD option prioritises battery life and is supported by variable refresh rate technology that scales from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on content. Dell says thermal changes introduced with the new chassis allow the systems to run cooler, which in turn reduces power consumption and contributes directly to longer battery life. The company positions the result as all-day and night usage across work and entertainment.

Dell confirmed that the XPS portfolio will expand later in 2026, including a new XPS 13 positioned as the thinnest and lightest model in the line at under 13mm, and described as the most accessible XPS price point to date. Additional configurations of the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are expected from February. Both models will initially be available in Graphite, with a Shimmer colour option arriving later in the year. Dell has confirmed that the XPS 14 will be offered with Ubuntu 24.04 later in 2026.