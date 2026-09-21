Dell 14S goes light for campus life

Image courtesy Dell Technologies.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

A student laptop alternative to the premium XPS 13, unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, will come to South Africa later this year, writes JASON BANNIER.

Dell Technologies has unveiled a new lightweight laptop, the Dell 14S, designed as a more affordable alternative to the flagship XPS range for students and young adults.

The device was announced at IFA 2026, Europe’s largest consumer technology fair, earlier this month (2 September 2026), in Berlin, Germany. The laptop will be available in Africa, including South Africa, later this year. The device will also launch across Europe and Middle East.

“Earlier this year we introduced the XPS 13, a premium laptop that raised the bar for the Dell consumer portfolio,” says Konstantin Tuv, Dell head of consumer and gaming products. “The Dell 14S expands that story for students and young adults who want a lightweight laptop they can carry all day, battery life they can depend on and a design that feels personal, at a price point that makes it accessible to more people.”

The Dell 14S has a 13.5mm aluminium chassis and weighs 1.15kg. Dell says the laptop offers up to 21 hours of Netflix streaming on a single charge. The laptop uses a 750ED PNCM battery, which is designed to run cooler under load and retain capacity over time.

The Dell 14S is available with two 16:10 display options: a 2.8K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K panel operating at 60Hz. Processor options include Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 chips.

The laptop includes an FHD camera, far-field dual-array microphones and stereo speakers, along with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. All configurations support Windows Hello and include two USB-C ports with power delivery, an HDMI port and a headphone jack.

The Dell 14S is available in four colours: Linen; Dusty Rose; Washed Denim; and Velvet Green.

According to the company, students and young adults have typically had to choose between a laptop that looks great, lasts all day or fits their budget. The Dell 14S is designed around all three: a design that feels personal; a battery that lasts the whole day and a build quality that holds up; at a price point that makes it accessible to more people.