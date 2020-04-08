Featured
Dell offers deferment of payment for financed IT
Dell Technologies South Africa announces payment deferment options for new and existing customers
To help organisations limit the unprecedented pressure put on their cash flow and financing by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dell Technologies South Africa is announcing payment deferment options for current and new customers financed through Dell Financial Services (DFS).
DFS offers 3- and 6-month payment deferment on end-user devices and enterprise systems bought by South African companies, covering financing arrangements from R250,000 to R15 million. Once the deferment has been applied for and processed, subject to credit approval, buyers of end-user devices can enjoy a delay of up to 3 months, while enterprise systems buyers can do so for up to 6 months.
The deadline for deferment approvals closes on 31 July – it requires 10-14 days to process applications, so do not hesitate. By successfully applying for the deferment, a company can delay payments for its financing contract with DFS as well as gain protection against the volatile Rand/Dollar exchange rate.
DFS customers also have the benefit of locking in a rate today. Interest will be compounded at the lowest rate, decided on a case-by-case. In addition, Dell will support extended warranties to include the added deferment period.
New customers can take advantage of the offer to begin their technology modernisation and refreshment projects. This deferment is an opportunity to secure their organisations’ futures further, pending on credit approval. Talk to a Dell consultant today on the best technology options, and delay payments while enjoying the advantages from the start. The deferred payment offer is only applicable to financed transactions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating unexpected and unusual financial pressures for South African companies,” said Monique Watson at Dell Financial Services. “We want to support local companies and the economy during this difficult period, enabling them to continue their growth and output without worrying that their modernisation investments will be undone. If we all stand together, we can overcome the damage of this pandemic.”
Organisations can start applying today and reap the benefits within 14 days. Don’t delay – the deadline for approvals is 31 July 2020. Deploy now, pay later, and enjoy some cash flow relief with Dell Financial Services’ payment deferment offer.
How social distance has transformed health services
The COVID-19 crisis has quickly transformed healthcare, ranging from hospital protocols to how doctors see patients, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A doctor friend recently came into contact with a patient who had been exposed to a family member who had contracted coronavirus. In line with protocols his clinic had adopted in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, he had to be tested himself and then self-isolate for 14 days.
While he waited for the test results, he set up his practice at home, and moved all appointments from physical to telephonic and video-conferenced consultations. And a remarkable thing happened: he was able to see far more patients in far less time. No less than 50 consultations were completed in the first few days.
This is a scenario that is playing itself out across the world.
A week before the lockdown began in South Africa, Discovery Health announced that it was expanding access to its online doctor consultation platform, DrConnect. It invited members who thought they were ill or thought they may have symptoms to do virtual consultations with their doctors.
The benefit was obvious, said the medical insurance provider: “This will prevent medical facilities from becoming overcrowded with people, possibly spreading infection to others.”
To avoid members rushing to use the facility, it required them to visit a COVID-19 hub and answer a series of “risk assessment questions” to determine if they needed to have a virtual consultation. If your own doctor is not available, a dedicated COVID-19 Care Team of doctors is on standby, and the patients are guided through a few steps to book the virtual consultation.
Last week, the service went a step further: Vodacom partnered with Discovery to offer the benefit to all South Africans during the pandemic.
“Globally, telemedicine has proved invaluable in the management of this disease, with many governments and healthcare systems advocating for digital healthcare tools and virtual consults to be the first step and primary means of healthcare support during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Vodacom in a statement. “The COVID-19 risk assessment and virtual healthcare tools can help to identify people who need health professional engagement and a potential referral for testing or to a hospital.”
The service also helps to bridge the digital divide between the privileged who have the tools and data for videoconferencing and the less privileged who can barely afford data on their smartphones. The online healthcare platform is available on any web or mobile phone, and allows for a full consultation with a doctor through video or audio calls, or by text.
Vodacom and Discovery have also jointly created a fund to pay doctors for approximately 100 000 consultations, making them free to any South African.
“Our partnership with Discovery can go a long way in alleviating any increased pressure on healthcare practitioners while at the same time empowering citizens by connecting them to doctors,” says Vodacom group CEO Shameel Joosub. “As a leading technology company, we are optimistic about the capabilities of digital connectivity to transform the lives of our communities. Through the online doctor consultation platform, anyone looking for COVID-19 related information will be connected to a network of doctors who will be readily available to answer their questions.”
Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery Group, says the initiative is in line with the company’s core purpose: making people healthier.
“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that purpose is very simple – we need to keep South Africans out of harm’s way,” he says. “We are very hopeful that this initiative will make a huge impact on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa – for the good of all our citizens.”
It is no only ordinary individuals but doctors, too, who have to climb the steep learning curve towards the new world and ways of healthcare.
My own general practitioner has resisted new technology for years. Now, his smartphone has become a lifeline for his patients, and a tool to protect himself as far as it is practical.
Doctors have also been invited to download the Discovery HealthID and DrConnect apps to join the virtual healthcare platform. Those who are behind the technology curve receive guidance on how to consult, as well as how to receive payment from a dedicated fund that Discovery and Vodacom have set up for these specific consultations. A total of 10,000 free consultations are initially being provided as part of the service.
This service, and similar ones globally, will mark a watershed in the history of telemedicine, defined by the US Health Resources and Services Administration as “distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies”.
It is not a new concept in South Africa. As far back as 2008, Cape Town social entrepreneur Marlon Parker founded an organisation called RLabs – for Reconstructed Living Labs – in a marginalised community known as Bridgetown. The initial purpose was to counsel drug addicts, and its primary tool was the now-defunct instant messaging tool Mxit.
The service expanded into Mxit Reach, which create free mobile educational, health care, agricultural and community resources. While Mxit is gone, RLabs still focuses on skills training and economic empowerment opportunities.
It showed how even the most basis cellphone could be roped in to change people’s lives, at a distance. More than a decade later, the entire health industry is waking up to the need and the benefit of such approaches.
How to build the foundation for the ‘new normal’
By KRISTINE DAHL, vice president for End User Computing, VMware EMEA
As the first days turn into weeks, and in certain countries months, the initial chaos provoked by the coronavirus pandemic is now, for many organisations, becoming a new normal. Disruption still reigns, yet employers of all sizes are striving for continuity while keeping employees safe and as effective as they can be, from wherever they are able to work, and customers as engaged as possible.
For many, the early days will have been about getting a way of remote working rapidly rolled out, prioritising those people who are essential to their business. The fact is that no one knows how long this state of uncertainty will continue. For those businesses that can continue to function, being able to operate as effectively as possible is going to be critical to their survival now – as is their ability to remain in business on the other side.
To do that, many are currently solving issues that have arisen as a result of those original decisions and policies. From workforces faced with being their own onsite IT support (and having to wrestle with issues such as broadband outages, and not knowing who to speak to), to networks wrestling with capacity as decentralised traffic assails them, and ensuring the security of this offsite reality, enterprises need to act to ensure they do not derail their initial efforts and cause further problems down the line.
Tackling new challenges
Ultimately the aim has been to get people up and running and operational. Perfection at this stage has not been the objective.
But this is where there now has to be a change in focus. Whether new to remote working or with well establish processes, it is worth all businesses using this point in time to look at what they’ve rolled out and challenge themselves on whether it is truly secure. Already, coronavirus-themed scams and attacks are starting to materialise, whether socially engineered to prey on uncertainty and worry with offers of secret cures or latest government updates, or capitalising on the sudden increase in consumer-grade applications being deployed to facilitate collaboration and communication.
While basic cyber hygiene principles are hugely relevant, the fact is that it is easier to monitor employees’ security commitment when they’re on site, using company-provided devices. With some businesses having resorted to equipping staff with laptops bought from high-street retailers as offices shut, or quickly deploying bring your own device (BYOD) approaches, that visibility is no longer readily available.
In an ideal world, this would not be an issue, as most enterprises should be operating on a principle of zero trust, whereby nothing on the network or connected to business applications is trusted – so if anything tries to access corporate services, it has to be verified before it can proceed. In order to do this without hampering productivity, employees need to be able to authenticate themselves and their devices quickly.
The fact is, however, that many organisations aren’t built to implement zero trust, and so fall back to an approach of ‘in-office’ good, ‘out-of-office’ bad. But that doesn’t work when everyone is now out of the office. Yet if they use previous approaches to security, that means that everyone is now also ‘bad’ and will struggle to get anything done. This means they need to look at how they can bring in a zero-trust model. That’s having security at the forefront of the foundations they are laying, built in so that it provides full protection without hindering access or the ability to operate effectively. In doing so, organisations can not only set themselves for the new norm but mitigate against future disruption. However, to achieve that without restricting employees’ ability to do their jobs, employers need to have the visibility of all the approved devices and applications being used by their workforces.
Businesses also need to rethink how they manage traffic on their networks. With decentralised devices now trying to connect simultaneously to the same applications, corporate networks that are not built for remote working are going to struggle. Certain applications and functions could be overloaded – stories are emerging of IT helpdesks being overwhelmed as office employees, used to coming in, switching on their device and immediately having access to a suite of tools and applications, are now faced with being their own IT support. With limited technical knowledge, they are using their employer’s helpdesks for often basic needs, diverting staff from mission critical work to answer questions on why their home broadband isn’t working.
To stop this overwhelming resource, enterprises need to prioritise, just as they did in the early stages by focusing on critical staff and their application. Doing so means they can better control traffic on networks, whether that’s deploying a triage system with FAQs or chatbots to stop helpdesks being overwhelmed by non-critical requests or protecting applications from users throttling performance with less urgent use.
Accessing compute resource and services is a big task – while businesses are getting people working from home, many workforces need to be supported further afield, including the huge field-hospitals being set up in nearly every city around the world. As companies are rapidly scaling up how they service and support a fully remote workforce, they are adding more compute, and turning to cloud environments to support, even temporarily. This is where the possibilities of the cloud are can provide support, by being able to deliver infrastructure, compute, applications, networking and security to where’s it needed, as required.
With cloud, prioritising means that the right applications and data can be deployed into relevant environments quickly, harnessing the scale and burst of resource that businesses need now. It also means that they aren’t locked in – if the situation changes in a few months’ time, they can adapt their requirements accordingly without being tied to major infrastructure investments.
Additionally, with the need for speed and scale, procurement behaviours in both commercial and Government organisation have radically changed – with a certain easing on policy. Where once a bid to use services such as cloud in a business might have required several layers of decision-making, now organisations are adapting how they acquire new infrastructure quickly. For instance, where once certain types of data had to be kept in certain national locations, now there is an increasing understanding that they will allow certain data or apps to be in a data centre in another country.
Organisations know that to continue working, they need to be willing to adjust in order to get the resource they need.
Whether a small retailer that’s gone completely online and delivery only, a global bank trying to onboard thousands of employees remotely or a temporary hospital deploying new IT in a mobile facility, that means being able to define what they need to do to get their organisation up and running.
In short, they need to be constantly reprioritising.
The blueprint for the new normal
Today’s new norm is still fluid. But it should be about being prepared, whether that is ensuring security for today’s remote workforce, being able to mobilise rapidly should a second outbreak occur, and there will always be the time businesses need to get back to normal. Enterprises need to provide stability – for their customers, for their employees, and for their own ability to operate. That means putting in place the foundation, or platform, from which to operate in a secure, flexible and decisive manner. More is going to change in the coming months, but decisions made now can ensure that whatever lies ahead, enterprises are equipped to mitigate the impact on their organisation.