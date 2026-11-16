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As Africa builds its digital economy, the Internet’s core infrastructure grows in importance, writes SUSAN OTIENO, PR and marketing manager of the continent’s IP registry, Afrinic.

Before sunrise, a market trader in Soweto pays her supplier from her phone. Later that morning, a student in Kumasi joins an online class on a handset she shares with her brother. In Casablanca, a father applies for a government service without taking a day off work to queue for it. None of them gives a thought to what makes this possible. They should not have to. Every mobile payment, online class and digital public service in Africa depends on infrastructure most users never see. Governments and investors have rightly focused on the visible layers: undersea cables, data centers, payment platforms and digital identity systems. Far less attention goes to the institutions that allow those layers to work together. Fewer people still ask a simple question about them. Who governs them, and on whose behalf?

The layer beneath the cables

Every online device or application needs an IP address. Every network needs a unique number that identifies it to others. Someone must allocate these resources fairly, keep accurate records of who holds them and help networks exchange traffic safely. For Africa and the Indian Ocean region, that responsibility sits with the African Network Information Centre, AFRINIC, which supports 2625 members across the region.

The work sounds technical. Its effects are practical. A university linking its campuses, a government office putting services online and an Internet provider bringing coverage to a town without fixed lines all depend on a steady supply of Internet addresses, whether the organisation is small or large. A bank needs something more: confidence that its traffic will not be quietly sent the wrong way. Without addresses, new networks cannot be built and existing ones cannot grow. But addresses alone are not enough. Organisations also need practical guidance on managing them, and skilled engineers who can keep their networks running smoothly as demand rises. Above all, each of them depends on a registry that acts consistently, explains its decisions and answers to the people it serves.

Why governance reaches the trader in your city

A registry’s records determine who can grow. When its governance is sound, operators plan with confidence and invest. When it falters, the people furthest from the boardroom feel it first. Expansion plans stall. Smaller providers wait longest. Customers notice only that the service they rely on has not improved. AFRINIC knows this from experience. A prolonged legal dispute left AFRINIC without a functioning Board for several years. In September 2025, its members elected a new Board, and the institution is now completing its return to full self-governance.

On whose behalf

Africa is not one digital market. A provider in a large, well-connected economy faces very different pressures from one serving a small island state or a landlocked country with a single international link. An institution serving all of them must be led by people who understand those differences.

AFRINIC’s Board, elected by its members, brings together directors from Northern, Western, Central, Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region. That spread brings the concerns of smaller and larger markets to the same table. It gives members across the continent reason to believe decisions reflect their circumstances.

The Board has appointed Mike Silber as CEO-Designate, who takes up the role on 1 January 2027. He brings extensive experience in telecommunications, Internet governance and regulation, and will focus on improving service delivery and deepening engagement with members across the region.

Leadership is judged by what it does. The priorities for this next chapter are clear: dependable member services, transparent Board decisions and steady work to rebuild the confidence of the community AFRINIC serves. These are the standards any registry should meet. AFRINIC intends to be measured against them.

Sound governance also lets AFRINIC invest in its wider role: training network engineers, supporting operators as they adopt new standards and working with governments and regulators on Internet development. In 2025, AFRINIC installed two anycast DNS nodes at the Uganda Internet Exchange Point. With the service now hosted inside the country, DNS response times from Uganda fell from 231.6 milliseconds to 14.7, nearly sixteen times faster. That work only lasts if the institution behind it is stable.

An answer the community writes together

The question of who governs has a practical answer. Internet policy in the region is made through an open process. Anyone can submit a proposal and join the debate. The rules that result reflect who takes part. When only the largest operators show up, the rules suit the largest markets. Smaller providers, regulators, universities and businesses bring other realities, and the rules improve for everyone when they are heard.