CES 2024: World’s first intelligent home observatory

This week’s CES expo in Las Vegas is simply out of this world. At least, some of the products launched at the event are. Astronomy might not seem to be a major category of consumer technology, but if you look for it, you’ll find it. And maybe find a few heavenly bodies you hadn’t spotted before.

French telescope company Unistellar launched two new smart telescope models, the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro, designed to make backyard astronomy easier and more enjoyable.

Hestia from Vaonis combines a telephoto lens, which increases the zooming capability of smartphones by up to 25 times, and intelligent software that optimises smartphone performance for astronomical photography.

Our favourite, though, is Celestron’s Origin, which the famed telescope maker says “combines the most advanced astronomical technologies with unprecedented user convenience, bringing state-of-the-art RASA optics to both novice and seasoned astronomers”. More important, it is what Celestron describes as “the world’s first intelligent home observatory”.

“This intelligent home observatory makes exploring the universe effortless and enjoyable for users of all levels, from the comfort of their living room, backyard, or campsite, by integrating decades of Celestron innovation and expertise with the most sophisticated optical and astronomical technology available today,” says the manufacturer.

The Origin features a customised version of Celestron’s Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph (RASA) f/2.2 optical system, with a wide field of view and ultra-fast telescope technology. An onboard camera sensor and AI-powered image processing captures objects in detail. It features the 6.4 MP Sony IMX178 color CMOS sensor with STARVIS back-illuminated ultra-high sensitivity-low noise technology.

The Origin’s integrated software, mobile app, and automated electronics promise convenience and ease-of-use regardless of skill level. Tasks traditionally associated with astronomy, like sky alignment, focusing, tracking, object identification, and location, are managed automatically.

Celestron describes the Origin as a complete star-concierge experience, allowing one to schedule deep-space viewing by preselecting multiple celestial objects, which are then autonomously captured and saved for later viewing or sharing. An app developed with Simulation Curriculum offers a planetarium-style interface that provides educational audio presentations on the objects selected.

“Viewing the night sky has traditionally been complicated for amateur astronomers, often requiring extensive product knowledge and time-consuming setup and navigation,” says Corey Lee, CEO of Celestron. “Likewise, the communal experience of visiting an observatory leaves little flexibility in choosing what to see and when to see it. Celestron Origin removes all these barriers, offering beginners, experts, and anyone in between an easy-to-use and state-of-the-art home observatory experience.”

* CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the most influential tech events in the world, serving as the launchpad for several thousand new products every January in Las Vegas. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and features every aspect of the tech sector.