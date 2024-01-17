CES 2024: Dell Alienware ups the game

Alienware took a leap of faith last week, from being known as the serious gamer’s hardware, to appeal to all gamers, writes CHRIS BUCHANAN, client solutions director at Dell Technologies SA.

Debuting at CES 2024, the latest Alienware innovations in laptops, monitors and peripherals were developed to appeal to all gamers, whether you play to compete, get immersed in the game or socialise.

From the outset, Alienware has offered high-performance hardware and software to the most demanding gamers – and our focus on the enthusiast gamer hasn’t faltered. This is particularly important as the gaming landscape continues to evolve and become more diverse than ever.

That’s why we’re committed to introducing products designed for wider audiences, from students who play dorm room sessions with friends to working professionals who wind down in the evening with their favourite indie title and pro athletes who game for a living. We may be reaching new audiences, but Alienware still delivers the latest innovations in technology, performance and design.

First up, three new gaming notebooks have made their debut – the redesigned Alienware m16 R2, the ultra-premium x16 Rs, and our performance juggernaut, the m18 R2.

The m16 R2 is a redesigned gaming laptop that both fulfils the requests we’ve received from the gaming community and introduces new features. It prioritises performance, flexibility and portability while preserving the Alienware advantages our customers have come to love. For example, the m16 R2 has 43% more efficient airflow compared to the previous model1. It also has a 15% smaller footprint2, so this new 16” notebook fits easily into a small backpack.

It also features a larger palm rest and touchpad, bordered by RGB stadium lighting that has been moved from the rear to a more visible area, making it easy to identify the touchpad’s boundaries in dark environments. Speaking of lighting, our community requested the option to tone things down when appropriate, so we introduced Stealth Mode, a hotkey that cloaks the m16 R2 and allows it to blend into its surroundings.

Last year, we released Alienware’s most advanced gaming laptop featuring a slim all-metal chassis, six-speaker setup, 100 micro-LED rear stadium lighting and an RGB-illuminated touchpad. The refined Alienware x16 R2 fortifies this status with faster performance, improved cooling and greater future readiness. At face value, the new model has the same striking design, but what’s inside hides some welcome upgrades.

Engineered for premium performance, the x16 R2 can devote up to 175W of dedicated graphics power with 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of brand-new Intel Core Ultra processor technology. Combined with up-to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, it achieves a total package power of 220W, enabling the most demanding games while giving users peace of mind knowing they have the latest and greatest technology.

As for the juggernaut Alienware m18 R2, it is packed with up-to the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with up-to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs. It promises superior performance, overclocking capabilities, and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity. All of this is made possible by Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling solution with Element 31 applied to both the CPU and GPU4 and an updated vapour chamber that more efficiently pushes out air.

Supporting the most performance and storage capacity (up to 10TB) of any Alienware laptop ever, the Alienware m18 R2 is made for those who value superior performance without being confined to a traditional battle station.

For the first time, Alienware has broken into the competitive gaming peripheral scene with our new Pro Wireless Mouse and Pro Wireless Keyboard. Throughout the development process, we collaborated with more than 100 esports athletes from across the globe. Guided by their insight, our engineers meticulously crafted our most advanced peripherals ever.

Alienware’s tournament-ready mouse pushes the limits in responsiveness, comfort and battery life. Highlights include an ultralightweight feel as well as a built-in dongle housing and a state-of-the-art sensor. It’s also durable, boasting a click rating of up to 70-million.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard features a compact 75% custom form factor, exceptional custom linear key switches and a top plate constructed from the hardest and strongest grade of aluminum. Our double-shot PBT keycaps are tested to 100 million actuations, while a long silicone strip and large silicon feet on the bottom of the keyboard prevent accidental sliding during those edge-of-your-seat moments.

Alienware also unleashed two new gaming monitors, both the first of their kind. The 32 4K QD–OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision HDR is designed for you to see every detail in astounding colour and contrast. In the 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, beauty and speed come together in the world’s first360HzQD-OLED gaming monitor, providing you with 360Hz refresh rate and QD-OLED infinite contrast in QHD resolution (2560×1440).

All these features combined into a single package help position gamers with a clear competitive advantage. No matter whether you are playing racing games where speed is of the essence, or simulation and action-adventure games where sharp visual fidelity is key, there is an Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor that’s perfect for you.

1. Based on internal testing, October 2023. Actual results may vary.

2. Based on internal testing, October 2023.

3. Based on internal testing, October 2023.

4. Available on configurations with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 and above.

5. Based on testing completed February 2023 at a third-party testing facility. Actual click durability will vary based on usage.

6. Based on internal analysis, September 2023.