Peach enables Apple Pay in Mauritius

Photo by Peach Payments modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Businesses on the island can now accept contactless payments from customers using an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Peach Payments, an African payment service provider, has enabled Apple Pay for its merchants in Mauritius. Sign up is available through the existing Peach dashboard and local support teams.

The service is described by the company as a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash — and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

“Our merchants will be able to offer their customers a safer, more convenient and private way to pay,” says Rahul Jain, Peach Payments co-founder and CEO. “In 2021, Peach Payments was the first payment service provider to offer Apple Pay in South Africa, and we are pleased to play a part in its launch in Mauritius.”

Apple Pay transactions are authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, and can be used at participating retailers including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, taxis and coffee shops.

Sandeep Chagger, Peach Payments group chief operating officer, says: “Mauritius continues to position itself as a forward-looking digital and financial hub, with strong banking infrastructure and growing consumer adoption of digital commerce. Apple Pay is another important step in delivering faster, more secure, and globally trusted payment experiences for merchants and consumers in the market.

“Across Africa, consumers are increasingly mobile-first and merchants are looking for seamless checkout experiences that improve trust and conversion. As smartphone and premium device adoption continues to grow, digital wallets like Apple Pay will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of commerce across the continent.”

Customers can use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without creating accounts or repeatedly typing in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay aims to make it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, as well as hospitality bookings, spa treatments and holiday excursions, among other things. Apple Pay can be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Consumers can add credit or debit cards to Apple Pay through the Wallet app on iPhone and use the service across supported Apple devices, including Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. Transactions processed through Peach Payments’ gateway continue to qualify for rewards and benefits linked to participating bank cards.