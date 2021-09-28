Comic Con brings pop-up con to Cape Town

Taking over the streets of the mother city on 2 October, Comic Con Cape Town will bring a taste of pop culture to fans for one day only. Highlighting the world of art, cosplay, film, anime and gaming, Comic Con Cape Town, in partnership with Film Cape Town and hosted by the City of Cape Town, will be presenting more than 12 exciting activations, showing off the best of what Cape Town has to offer.

In a bid to elevate the pop culture within the mother city, Comic Con is determined to support local talent and aims to grow the pop culture community through this taste of Comic Con. Each fandom will own a part of the city and whether fans attend IRL (In Real Life), or watch cosplay and art activations online, Comic Con Cape Town will have something for everyone. Those who attend are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character and take to the streets. They stand a chance of winning the prize for being the best dressed at each activity.

The heart of Comic Con are the artists and creators, and for the Comic Con Cape Town pop up, all artist activations are proudly sponsored by POSCA. On the 2nd of October, all artist activities will take place at Redemption Burgers at The Old Biscuit Mill throughout the day. From 10h00 fans will be able to delve into the creative world of local up-and-coming art and artists, with the Live Draw and Interview session hosted by Ray Witcher, South African comic writer and illustrator. Fans can also catch Shooting The Breeze Sketch Battles, which sees local established artists compete to win a R5000 prize, hosted by Breeze Yoko a multidisciplinary artist specialising in video/film and graffiti.

Closing the day at the Biscuit Mill will be a Comic Con favourite, the engaging Drink and Draw taking place from 17h00 – 21h00, where fans can purchase a coaster and select their favourite artist to create a quick work of art on it. All proceeds from this activity will go to charity.

Fans can find out if they’re the ultimate Jedi when they put their Star Wars knowledge to the test and battle it out to win prizes at the Star Wars Quiz at Mojo Market in Sea Point, from 11h00 – 12h00. To all, may the force be with you.

All Dwarves, Elves, Hobbits, Giants, Orcs and even men are invited to join the fellowship and drink mead as they fight to be the one that rules them all, in the Lord Of The Rings Fan Meet-up and Quiz at Beerhouse on Long, from 14h30 – 16h00.

One of the premier highlights of any Comic Con is the Cosplay Competition, a live event that allows contestants to show off their creative character costumes. Taking place at the VEGA Campus at De Waterkant, the Cosplay Regional Masters will be held between 13h30 and 14h30. The winner will receive incredible prizes, the title as the first-ever regional champion and will advance to the national competition hosted at Comic Con Africa in 2022.

First-time cosplayer are encouraged to show off their costumes and characters as part of the Casual Cosplay competition between 12h00 – 13h00. Newcomers are welcome to enter with their various borrowed and bought costumes.

No Cosplay competition is complete without seeing the younger fans make their debut and show off their looks on stage! The Kids Cosplay competition sponsored by Build-a-Bear gives all kids a chance to not only dress up for fun, but to show off their costumes to family, friends and fans alike. Casual and Kids cosplayers are encouraged to sign up online by following these links : https://bit.ly/CCCPT_KidsCosplay or https://bit.ly/CCCPT_CasualCosplay.

Entries for all Cosplay competitions close on 26 September. Spectators are also able to book their seats for any of the categories at https://comiccon.howler.co.za/events/comic-con-cape-town-pop-up-activities-de1c/tickets.

Build-a-Bear is also giving all fans R50 of any fury friend. Only those who are dressed up or are in cosplay are eligible if they pop into any Build-a-Bear store on the day. Alternatively, fans who are registered for one of the Comic Con Cape Town activities will receive a R50 coupon with their map, which can only be redeemed on the day.

Skilled and competitive gamers can get ready for an action-packed time as Comic Con Cape Town together with ATK will offer them the chance to test their speed with F1 time trials, or battle in Tekken, and stand a chance to compete against the SA Champ and win a prize fund to the value of R2000.

Comic Con Cape Town will also be hosting an online Comic Con Cape Town Warzone Community Cup in partnership with Cross-Play Gaming. Those who can’t join the in-person activities will be equally encouraged to rank first as they stand to win a prize fund of R2500. Online Registrations Now Open and competition will take place on Saturday at 17h00. Tune in to https://www.twitch.tv/comicconafricaofficial to check out the players.

For those who are interested in venturing into the gaming world from a career point of view, from content creation, esports and game development, they will be able to attend the Business of Gaming Connect: Cape Town as a Gaming Industry Hub, a 2-hour workshop from 12h00 – 14h00 at Vega Campus Cape Town that will leave attendees inspired and motivated for their future in the industry.

Table Top gamers will come together at Kind Regards at Dunkley Square from 09h00 – 16h00 to take their place among the day’s action. Alongside the Gathering Pioneer event will be a Dungeons & Dragons Session or two. There is sure to be magic in the air as opposing sides ready themselves for the action, so fans are encouraged to check out session times on the Howler Ticket page.

To wrap up a day of excitement and getting to know the mother city while venturing between their favourite fandoms, attendees will have a chance to party like a pirate with a dress-up sunset cruise on the Jolly Roger at the V&A Waterfront at 17h00.

As space is limited due to capacity restrictions, fans are encouraged to book their slots ahead of time on Howler.co.za, with ticket prices for most activities at R20, with access to a limited-edition collectable commemorative pin. The Artist Activations are free of charge, but other items are priced individually. Activities and Activity Schedules are subject to change.

Remember to get your limited edition Comic Con Cape Town merch on Howler when purchasing your tickets. All information on venues, locations, and limited access can be found by visiting Comic Con Cape Town’s social media platforms or the Howler site on https://comiccon.howler.co.za/events/comic-con-cape-town-pop-up-activities-de1c/tickets.