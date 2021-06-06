Amazon hosts three-part virtual music festival

Amazon has announced Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in its Prime Day Show, a three-part musical event presented by Amazon Music. All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally starting 17 June on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” says Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” says Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

Prime Day Show viewers will see three experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting them to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space.

Billie Eilish

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighbourhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long-gone era.

H.E.R.

Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, and Billie Holiday. In a modern-day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

Kid Cudi

As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members can access the Prime Day Show playlist now here or by asking, “Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist”. The Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch, IMDb TV, and on Amazon devices including Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets on Prime Video.