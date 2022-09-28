Colour-changing Vivo V25 arrives in SA

Vivo has unveiled two additions to its V series range of devices that emphasise style and technology. The new V25 5G and V25e smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through video and photography, with camera capabilities powered by high-performance, energy-efficient hardware.

The handsets run on the brand’s own Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12, and give access to the Google Play Store and Google Mobile Services.

Both the flagship V25 5G and V25e have 3 rear cameras with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing lens to minimise blurry shots and support a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and 4K videos, in both regular and dim lighting conditions.

The main camera on the V25 5G is supported by an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP super macro camera, while the V25e is supported by a 2MP bokeh lens and 2MP macro camera. The V25 5G is equipped with a 50MP eye autofocus selfie front camera whilst the V25e has a 32MP portrait front camera.

The phones are fitted with AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones use Colour Changing Fluorite AG Glass covering the rear panel, that changes its hue when exposed to UV light, “reflecting the dynamic personalities of users”, says Vivo.

Powerful processors with a high energy-efficiency ratio and great capacity are coupled with the newest cooling technology and fast charging capabilities, to offer long-lasting and smooth mobile experiences.

“Vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced, while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore.” says Fred Liu, CEO of Vivo Mobile SA. “Vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes.

“With these carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the smartphones chameleon-like design.”

Vivo supplied the followinfg information on additional featres:

The front camera of V25 5G has the Hybrid Image Stabilisation (OIS+EIS) feature which makes video shooting clearer and more stable. Furthermore, the Natural Portrait video mode enhances overall skin texture and clarity.

V25 5G also comes with a new Vlog Movie feature that improves the filming experience with video templates and tutorials to guide users on how to shoot in different scenarios, such as night, food, city and more, as well as an upgraded Multi-Style Portrait feature in both front and rear cameras that provides fun filters, enhancing the video experience.

The Multi-Style Portrait feature also allows users to unleash their creativity with the Motion Blur effect, a new style which innovatively separates people from the background for a better portrait creation experience.

V25 5G has a thin 2.5D body that is 7.79mm. The lightweight and slim body make the device a comfortable fit in the hands of users.

To ensure the phones stand out, Vivo incorporated vivid colours into its newest models. V25 5G is decked out in Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black.

In addition, vivo designed the smartphones to spark creativity and fun in users with the revolutionary Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, which enables the rear panel of the devices to display different colours at different angles when exposed to UV light. The Aquamarine Blue edition of V25 5G switches from ocean blue to bluish green.

The new V25 5G delivers robust performance and high-power efficiency to support various daily uses of its users. V25 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with a high energy-efficiency ratio and 8GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, enabling users to seamlessly play demanding games and multitask across various apps. V25 5G supports 44W FlashCharge that can recharge the 4500mAh battery cell from 0% to 61% in 30 minutes.

“The new V25e adheres to V series’ heritage of innovation and style with intuitive technologies,” says Tony Shi, general manager of Vivo Mobile SA.

“At Vivo, we strive to spark creativity and joy around the world, while understanding the needs of smartphone users in different markets. The V25e comes with cutting-edge camera technologies, a color-changing rear panel, and strong capabilities that deliver robust performance.

“This state-of-the-art smartphone offers must-have features at great value for money.”

The 64MP HD main rear camera offers large 1.4μm pixels by combining four pixels into one, delivering excellent sensitivity and superb clarity. This cutting-edge technology offers brilliant light sensitivity to ensure that users can capture clearer images and 4K videos in impressive detail in different low-light conditions.

Coupled with the upgraded Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) capabilities, the camera intuitively minimizes blurry shots caused by shaking, making it easier for users to capture HD portraits, especially at night. The rear camera also features the Bokeh Flare Portrait algorithm which helps produce gorgeous portraits at night and provides different effects, turning background light sources into interesting shapes such as hearts, butterflies, and cherry blossoms, adding more fun elements to photos.

The 32MP portrait front camera with the upgraded Natural HD Portrait feature allows users to take high-quality selfies and has different face beautification options which intelligently enhance the overall texture, clarity, and naturalness of selfies.

The V25e also has the new Vlog Movie feature that enhances the filming experience with video templates. To further improve the vlogging experience, the V25e comes with a Dual-View Video feature that enables users to use the front and rear cameras simultaneously to record on an adjustable split screen. It comes in two colors, Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black, has a slim 7.79mm 2.5D body with a textured flat frame, and weighs only 183g.

The sleek design gives it a premium look and feel, while the device is also easy for users to hold when texting, taking photos or gaming. * Both the V25 5G and V25e are available at major retailers throughout the country at a recommended retail price of R14,999 for the V25 5G and R10,999 for the V25e.