Cloud has become a business leadership decision

In the early months of the pandemic, organizations had to adapt quickly to meet highly unpredictable changes. For many, cloud was the critical enabler of this new agility and the only way to meet the rapidly shifting demands of customers and employees.

Yet, how many business leaders can honestly say they understand the business implications of their company’s cloud strategy? Speaking with many South African organisations, it seems they have made a partial move to the cloud, but often only planning for the actual migration, not necessarily ensuring that investments are in line with business objectives.

Garsen Naidu, general manager of Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa

Cloud has been one of the key transformational trends in Information Technology (IT) in the past years, yet we still see many businesses which don’t have the right processes, structures, and knowledge in place to define what the right cloud strategy is for them – and understandably so.

So, is cloud something business leaders need to care about and if so, how should they approach it?

It takes leadership

At Cisco, we believe that the process of formulating a cloud strategy – and eventually the actual move to the cloud requires a new approach, that combines technical understanding, visibility, and most importantly, leadership.

IT is an important part of the process and ensures the right technical principles are considered, but the same is true for finance, legal, procurement, HR, and many other functions in the organization.

3 steps to success in the cloud