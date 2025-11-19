‘ChromaGun 2’ ignites colour-fuelled multiverse

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Armed with a hue-shifting device, players can tackle rapid-fire puzzles amid droids and dimension-bending challenges in ‘Dye Hard’.

The launch date for ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard, a first-person puzzle-shooter about colours, has been revealed. It will be released on 12 February 2026 but, meanwhile, a demo is available.

Players can use the titular ChromaGun to paint walls and droids, with droids magnetically drawn to surfaces that match their colour. Between deadly floor tiles, hostile droids and subtractive colour-mixing, the game presents intricate logic puzzles set within a comedic story about friendship, redemption and the multiverse.

Dye Hard expands upon the mechanics of its original title, challenging players to navigate complex, achromatic set of rooms and corridors using the device to shoot and mix primary colours.

Image supplied.

These colours manipulate the environment, activate doors, and neutralise colourful enemy drones. The sequel features smarter puzzles, advanced colour physics, and new hazardous environmental elements. The narrative uncovers the origins of Chroma Technology and the mysterious corporation behind it

“We’ve taken everything the fans loved about the original – the witty dialogue, the fiendishly clever puzzles, and the saturated aesthetic – and dialled it up to 11,” says Benjamin Lochmann, CEO and founder of Pixel Maniacs, the game’s developer. “Dye Hard is bigger, bolder, and requires a level of colour co-ordination and spatial reasoning that will test even the most seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. The team is eager to watch the most insane full game speedruns from the community.”

Image supplied.

Michael Yum, CEO of game’s publisher PM Studios, says: “ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard expands the creative spectrum of our portfolio with a bold, brainy experience that stands apart from anything else we’ve launched. We’re proud to offer a retail edition for a game this inventive – it’s something every fan of clever design should want to have as part of their physical collection.”

Where to play ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard?

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard will launch on 12 February 2026 for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) digitally, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.