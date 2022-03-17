Chat 2 Pay integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Clickatell customers can now benefit by using Salesforce Order Management to send consumers a faster, more secure and convenient pay-by-link request via SMS and WhatsApp

Clickatell, a leader in chat commerce, has launched the integration of its industry-leading Chat 2 Pay payment solution with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce.

Clickatell’s integration enabled Commerce Cloud customers to use enhanced payment options by allowing contact center agents to trigger payment requests via a payment link in chat messages. With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp without requiring them to expose their personal payment information to a human agent. Upon clicking the link, the customer is served a fully hosted checkout page where the customer can securely enter payment card details and submit the payment. The customer receives a confirmation of the order and a receipt via a chat message, while the contact center agent is kept abreast of the payment status to complete the sale.

Clickatell provided the following information on Chat 2 Pay include:

Pre-built Chat 2 Pay cartridge for Salesforce Order Management

Payment link sent via SMS or WhatsApp channels through integration of Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay extension

Fully hosted, responsive checkout page that collects data directly from customers and processes their payments

Orchestration APIs that securely pass information such as MSISDN, transaction details, receipt, etc.

Integration to Cybersource’s payment processing platform (compatible with Secure Acceptance and Unified Commerce)

Support of both the 3D Secure 1.0 and 2.0 protocols

Agent dashboard that displays status of the payment (e.g., link sent, payment success or error, etc.)

Analytics delivered via integration of Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay extension

Tier 2 operational tools: end-point monitoring and alerts dashboard

General cartridge management and configuration

Comprehensive user guide and tutorial videos to enable easier setup

“Consumers are increasingly embracing chat channels for self-serve, transactional and brand engagement, and businesses can meet their customers’ purchasing and servicing expectations with Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay payment solution,” says Jeppe Dorff, chief product and technology officer at Clickatell. “With the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay, businesses can now provide consumers payments in chat easily, quickly and securely via a payment link in the chat channels that they’ve come to love, trust and use every day.”