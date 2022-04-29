Chaos Walking – Now streaming on Showmax

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley drive this survival sci-fi. Todd discovers Viola, who crash lands on his planet, where all women are dead, and the men are afflicted by “the Noise”.

Movie of the Week

In Chaos Walking, two unlikely companions embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality where all thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

The film stars Tom Holland as Todd, Daisy Ridley as Viola, Demián Bichir as Ben, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian, and Cynthia Erivo as Hildy

Watch Chaos Walking on Showmax: https://www.showmax.com/eng/movie/yg8hqo8y-chaos-walking