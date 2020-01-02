Stream of the Day
CES: DCART’s electric wagon trundles into Vegas
DCART’s ORGO electric wagon will be on show for a live demo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
The futuristic smart mobility company DCART will be presenting its new electronic wagon, ORGO, at CES 2020.
DCART says the ORGO is an “ergonomically-designed product created to efficiently transport people and/or baggage”. The mobility solution can be used by a range of people, including those who may have less physical strength. The product is comprised of a module drive unit – consisting of 2 motors, battery, and motor controller – that is connected to a steering unit. Signals given by the user via the handle of the wagon are received by the module unit, and these signals are translated into movement. By conducting tests on the modularisation of the motors, gear, controller, and clutch, DCART has succeeded in creating a product with a high level of drivability and an optimal structural balance.
The following features differentiate the ORGO from its competitors:
- Two handling modes (electric/manual)
- Can support up to 130 lbs. (or 58kg), making it possible to carry 2 children and/or heavy loads
- Foldable
- Lightweight and sturdy aluminium frame
DCART, which was founded in 2017, is currently developing a wide range of products that combine IT/self-driving technologies with mobility products. The company is particularly focused on the study of diverse micro-mobility technologies, with the ORGO being the first outcome of this study.
Visitors can experience DCART’s electric wagon at Sands, Hall G-53322 (Eureka Park).
For more detailed information on DCART, visit http://dcartlabs.com/.
Stream of the Day
GOG.com puts The Witcher in its Winter Sale
Following the recent release of the Netflix TV Show, The Witcher, all five games from the franchise are available now from GOG.com for under R400.
The Winter Sale on GOG.COM is celebrating its grand finale, giving its users the last chance to grab over 2500 great gaming deals at up to 95% off.
Embark on a monster-slaying adventure with Geralt of Rivia with the new The Witcher Universe Collection; users get the best deal when they buy all five Witcher games for 26.99 USD / R380 at time of writing. The collection has been discounted by 77%, from R1700. Users can also grab selected titles, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition (-70%) and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (-50%).
That’s just the beginning, and some games are on sale with discounts of up to 95%. Look out for cool new and classic titles like Disco Elysium (-20%), Cuphead (-30%), Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (-50%), Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition (-70%), and Blade Runner (-10%).
There’s still a chance to grab the Paradox Strategy Bundle, as well. The bundle will give an additional 25% off after completing a collection of five games released by Paradox Interactive: Age of Wonders: Planetfall (-33%), Imperator: Rome (-33%), Surviving Mars (-66%), BATTLETECH (-66%), and Stellaris (-75%).
Other games include: Diablo + Hellfire (-15%), Warcraft I & II Bundle (-15%), Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-45%), No Man’s Sky (-50%), GRIS (-50%), Frostpunk (-60%), Outward (-60%), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (-66%), The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game Of The Year Edition (-70%), and Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (-75%).
The Winter Sale lasts until 2 January 2020 at 4 PM SAST. The Witcher Universe Collection is available until 5 January 2020, at 4 PM SAST.
For more information, visit GOG.COM.
Stream of the Day
VR reduces pain for kids in hospital
Virtual Reality (VR) is being used in hospitals in place of general anaesthetics to alleviate pain for young patients.
The Starlight Children’s Foundation is using the Lenovo Mirage Solo VR headset in its Starlight Virtual Reality program. The technology enables paediatricians at Children’s Hospital Colorado and hundreds of Starlight partner hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US to use headsets as a procedural tool for critically ill young patients, primarily to reduce anxiety during mild to moderately painful procedures. By using VR as a calming distraction, several patients have been able to undergo these procedures whilst awake, cutting down lengthy recovery times, and reducing the need for medication.
The case study is showcased in a new Lenovo film, This is Life, premiered at the Denver Film Festival last month.
Joe Albietz, MD, Medical Director at Child Life, Children’s Hospital Colorado, says: “Due to the distressing nature of treatments such as a lumbar puncture, where a needle is used to withdraw spinal fluid and sometimes administer medication, our patients often receive the procedure under general anaesthetic. Virtual Reality can be used in place of general anaesthesia to help tolerate pain, and in fact, it is having a profound impact on the quality of life of our hospitalized children. We are seeing children who used to require general anaesthesia, now able to be fully awake with minimal medications.”
To unearth new insights into the social changes and benefits of intelligent technology and smart devices, Lenovo surveyed more than 15,000 individuals, across the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The research found that people around the world believe new technologies have the power to transform the healthcare space, with 47% of global respondents saying technology will be “critical” in transforming health care in the future.
84% of respondents say they believe technology can empower people, communities and society to help address and solve big global problems, including in the healthcare field, while a quarter (25%) report they feel technology companies have a responsibility to help address and solve major challenges facing society and the world.
While a significant proportion of respondents say they feel technology can help play a role in addressing worldwide challenges such as certain health care issues, they say that promise is yet to be fulfilled. More than two-thirds of respondents (67%) said that technology and smart devices are currently having a positive impact on their abilities to live healthier lifestyles. Additionally, only half (50%) of people globally say they think technology has had a positive impact on society by improving aspects of the healthcare space.
Lenovo concludes that people around the world are aware of the impact that technology has made in users’ general health and wellness, but there is room to grow, especially in terms of personal wellness. This presents an opportunity for Lenovo, as well as other technology companies alike, to innovate and grow in a space where people believe technology can make a positive impact.
Dilip Bhatia, Vice President of User and Customer Experience, Lenovo, says: “As technology transforms the world into a more intelligent and inter-connected place, Starlight Virtual Reality is one of many examples of Lenovo’s commitment to creating smarter technology that transforms society. We believe this responsibility falls to global technology providers to collectively develop solutions to solve larger societal issues, such as in the health care sector. In addition, our new global survey shows that people around the world share our belief that technology can benefit humankind in crucial areas such as health and wellness.”