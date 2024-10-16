‘Bring Your own AI’ is new work secret

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Businesses face new challenges if they don’t get real about employees’ AI use, writes CHRIS WIGGETT, MEA director of AI at NTT Data.

The potential of AI to transform productivity is undeniable. A recent study, for instance, found that using AI can increase productivity by anywhere from 20% to 70%, with as many as 75% of global knowledge workers using these tools.

Yet, despite widespread acknowledgment of AI’s importance, business leaders globally are concerned about their organisation’s readiness to implement AI effectively. While IT teams race to develop frameworks for best practices and ethical usage guidelines, many employees are already proactively incorporating AI tools into their workflows.

This trend, known as BYOAI (Bring Your Own AI), reflects the increasing tendency of employees to utilise free AI tools such as ChatGPT at work. In small and medium-sized companies, up to 80% of employees across various generations are using AI in some form, although more than half are hesitant to disclose their use of these tools. This secrecy, driven by concerns over job security and the perception of their work being replaceable, results in AI usage that’s largely unregulated.

BYOAI: Balancing Innovation with Risk

The benefits of BYOAI are hard to ignore. AI can significantly reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, allowing for greater creativity and innovation. But this usage also comes with substantial risks. As many companies struggle to implement the necessary guardrails, they face growing vulnerabilities. 85% of Generative AI (GenAI) users, for instance, admit to unintentionally exposing company data in recent months, raising serious concerns.

The issues go beyond security concerns such as data breaches, intellectual property theft and information leakage. BYOAI tools may also fail to comply with industry regulations or data privacy laws, exposing organisations to legal risks. Additionally, the potential for bias in AI algorithms, coupled with inconsistent training on AI tools, can lead to ethical dilemmas, reputational damage, and an overall compromised quality of work.

Defining a Clear Path Forward

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and clearly communicated BYOAI policy that defines the acceptable use of personal AI tools, sets data security requirements, and ensures compliance with industry standards. A robust security policy must outline strict protocols regarding data access, encryption standards, and vulnerability management. Continuous monitoring and threat detection frameworks should be implemented to safeguard against potential breaches.

Regular audits are also essential to verify compliance with industry regulations, and oversight measures should be in place to mitigate the risks of bias in AI applications. Ensuring consistent quality and output demands that employees receive proper training and education on using AI technologies. Alongside this, the policy should include integration strategies that facilitate seamless compatibility of AI tools with existing systems. Above all, this policy must be clearly communicated to all employees and consistently enforced across the organisation.

As industries increasingly adopt AI, platforms like our own Edge AI are set to redefine how AI is leveraged across sectors. Unlike traditional centralised AI models, Edge AI brings advanced capabilities directly to the network’s edge, offering a more accessible, cost-effective solution. By enabling faster processing and reducing energy consumption, Edge AI mitigates the challenges of GenAI while supporting real-world applications, from predictive maintenance in industrial settings to real-time decision-making in smart city grids.

The global market for tools such as Edge AI is projected to reach $200-billion, and IoT industry leaders are well-positioned to seize a significant share of that. In South Africa, the GenAI market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 46.78%, reaching a market volume of $3.20-billion by 2030. The trajectory is clear: AI is here to stay, and employees will continue to integrate these tools into their work, whether organisations are ready or not. Instead of imposing unrealistic barriers, businesses should establish clear policies that harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding against potential risks.

As we move toward smarter, more connected operations, AI will continue to reshape the business landscape, driving the next wave of innovation in IT/OT convergence. The future belongs to those who can balance the power of AI with the wisdom to manage its risks.