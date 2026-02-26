Subway Surfers sequel launches today

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The endless runner mobile game ‘Subway Surfers City’ introduces new modes and updated graphics.

Subway Surfers City, a sequel to the endless runner mobile game Subway Surfers, launches globally today (26 February 2026). The original title is one of the most-downloaded of all time, with more than 4.5-billion lifetime downloads in 2025. It has remained in the top five downloads charts every year since launching in 2012.

Developed by SYBO, the sequel reimagines the iconic chase with an upgraded art style. It features new mechanics, modes, and a more expansive environment.

Subway Surfers City brings players home from the franchise’s World Tour and into the heart of Subway City. The modern multicultural metropolis features four distinct districts for players to unlock and race through, including The Docks, Southline, Sunrise Blvd, and Delorean Park. The game will introduce content each season, including neighborhoods, characters, outfits, and hoverboards.

“At its core, Subway Surfers City is the next chapter of Subway Surfers’ nearly 15-year-long legacy,” says Mathias Gredal Nørvig, SYBO CEO. “Subway Surfers continues to experience remarkable success year after year, and we’re thrilled to now provide players with an entirely new way to interact with the IP.

“Subway Surfers City stars reimagined fan-favourite characters, while simultaneously introducing never-before-seen content and mechanics. It’s a balance of the classic game our players know and love, with a fresh vibrancy that brings the crew’s universe to life in a whole new way.”

The sequel’s new gameplay mechanics include a stomp move to uncover hidden advantages, and a bouncy bubblegum shield to uplevel jump abilities.

Players can unlock three new game modes in Subway Surfers City:

Classic Endless: A fast-paced runner experience where players can chase high scores and discover new paths.

City Tour: A new finite game mode where players can progress through levels with distinct goals, exploring districts to find hidden stars and complete missions.

Events: A rotation of finite runs and trials designed to challenge even the most advanced players’ skills.

Subway Surfers City is free to download on iOS, Android, and Google Play with in-app purchases.