Gadget of the Week: Bluesky comes to the social rescue

Photo by Yohan Marion on Unsplash

Social media has been a train wreck for the last few years. Misinformation rules, normally brilliant billionaires prioritise toxic traffic over tolerance, and every social platform seems to go out of its way to remove the features that once made them great. There is always an alternative waiting in the wings, but they often turn out to be damp squibs. It happened when Facebook changed terms and conditions on WhatsApp, leading to massive uptake of Telegram and Signal. Anyone remember Signal? And when Elon Musk took over Twitter, changed its name to X and allowed back every scoundrel he could dredge up from the swamp, Threads was ready to take in the refugees. When they got there, many couldn’t figure out what to do next.

And now, Bluesky.

It’s described as a “decentralised social media platform”, but the first impression is that it’s like Twitter’s slightly awkward, science-obsessed cousin who finally moved out of his mom’s basement. And still needs to clean up a little.

Bluesky launched in closed beta in 2022, with an adolescent-level cool kids strategy of being by invitation only. However, unlike Threads, which felt like a cheap knock-off of Twitter but without its remaining charm, Bluesky dared to be different. It’s built on the Authenticated Transfer (AT) protocol, a new “federated” social network standard that gives users control over their data and algorithms by hosting it on their own servers – if they want it and can figure it out. Otherwise just stay with the clunky user name. More significantly, the AT protocol allows social networks to talk to each other. Threads also allegedly has that functionality. We have yet to see it implemented effectively for ordinary human beings.

But before you roll your eyes and go back to watching cat videos, let’s see why Bluesky might be the real social deal.

Firsly, the vibe is different and refreshing. While X is a swirling vortex of political grandstanding, and dishonesty as a default position of the powerful, Bluesky feels more like a casual coffee shop conversation with friends. Discussions range from the latest scientific discoveries to obscure programming languages or old memes, but without the X-style hate, anger and bullying that accompanies any conversation that has gone past 3 responses.

Bluesky also introduces innovative features that make it both more user-friendly and more, well, friendly. One of the coolest is the ability to create and share “custom feeds” that allows you can curate your own little corner of the internet and focus on the stuff you care about. Tired of political grandstanding? Click. Gone. Want only pictures of puppies? Click. You got it. Users can set their own area of interest as the main feed, or at least as a main tab, on their timelines.

One of the most useful features of all – that is if one really wants to see what others have to say on your preferred topics – is the concept of “starter packs.” These are curated lists of accounts that help one discover interesting people and communities in one’s area of interest. In effect, this is a personalised recommendation engine. In my case it allowed me to get an instant list of African science fiction writers, major media outlets, single malt whisky aficionados, and interesting South Africans. One clicks once to follow the entire list.

The only catch is that they’re hidden away in the app.

Bizarrely, according to Bluesky’s own blog, “Currently, starter packs do not show up in search, so to find a starter pack, a friend will have to send you the link or you can see the embed preview within the Bluesky app.” Or, click the search button and type in the words, with your preferred topic, such as “Books starter packs”. The results should include profiles that have posted starter packs on the topic. It’s like a treasure hunt, with gems lurking among many dull profiles and obscure topics. Hey, this isn’t content utopia. Yet.

To create your own starter packs, click the Starter Packs tab under your profile, next to your media and likes tabs.

An aspect of Bluesky that differentiates it from the rest is a strong science orientation. Researchers, real scientists (you know, people who conduct actual, verifiable research?), and academics share their work and engage in thoughtful discussions. It’s like having a front-row seat to the cutting edge of human knowledge – from the ethics of artificial intelligence to the best way to grill cauliflower.

Bluesky is still in its early stages, and it has its fair share of quirks. The interface is a bit clunky, although less so than the “new” X. The search function is very blunt and can make it difficult to find what one is looking for. The decentralised thing is confusing for newcomers and usually skipped. For all that, it feels like a far happier, informed and informative place than X has been for a long time.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go argue with a physicist about the nature of reality. Or cauliflowers.

What does it cost?

Free to download from the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store or for Huawei phones via the Gbox app or Apkpure.

Why does it matter?

Bluesky, which began as a project inside Twitter but became an independent company, is a promising new platform with the potential to shake up the social media landscape. In the two weeks after the US election, which saw X owner Elon Musk become part of the Trump administration, users abandoned X in their droves and joined Bluesky as the best alternative. As a result, it shot up from 9-million users before the elections to more than 20-million this week.

It’s not perfect, but it’s a welcome change if one is looking for a more thoughtful and engaging social media experience minus the misinformation. Even with its flaws, Bluesky is a breath of fresh air in the stagnant fen of social media. It’s a place where users can be themselves, relax in their comfort zones, and connect with like-minded people without feeling they are caught in an echo-chamber of outlandish belief systems and polarised politics. Also, it’s not owned by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg.

What are the biggest negatives?

The app can be confusing to navigate, and is not intuitive.

Finding specific content can be a challenge.

Decentralisation is both confusing and distracting.

What are the biggest positives?

An alternative to the tired and restrictive formulas of other social media platforms.

One can curate one’s own online experience and filter out the noise with custom feeds

A strong science focus allows users to engage with real scientists and researchers.

Starter Packs allow one to discover new communities of interest.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.