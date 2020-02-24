Featured
Blockchain: all-change for Intellectual Property
While it may be best-known in the mainstream for its association with Bitcoin, there is huge potential for blockchain technology to be applied to other areas and industries.
One of the most promising applications is to the protection of intellectual property. There are various solutions available to protect IP from being exploited (learn more here), but blockchain changes the landscape completely.
Most authors of artistic creations and other unique works are protected by local IP laws as well as international agreements on copyright that exist between certain nations. The problem is that, when infringement or outright theft of IP takes place, even if the perpetrators are identified it is down to the owners to provide proof that they are the originator of the work.
This is where blockchain tech can be invaluable. Rather than relying on a centralised database to track IP ownership, it offers a decentralised approach to asserting authorial rights and demonstrating ownership in an entirely unambiguous, incorruptible way.
The blockchain is an interconnected, encrypted ledger, with each entry intrinsically linked to every other one. It is therefore impossible to make changes to entries and there is also no way to erase entries once they have been made.
In an IP context, this means that the moment you create a work it can be registered in the blockchain. Then, if you need to show that it belongs to you, not some other claimant, you can refer to this entry and ensure there is no question of your status as the owner.
Integrating blockchain tech with digital content can solve some of the key complications that come with making works available online. At the moment it is almost impossible for IP owners to see how their work is being distributed, or how it is being used by those that have access to it, which makes infringement and unsanctioned adaptation all too easy.
By making sure that works are registered as part of an IP-focused blockchain solution, it becomes possible to keep tabs on all aspects of how content is distributed and used. This applies not only to artistic works like music and images, but also to patented product designs and anything else that falls into the definition of intellectual property in the digital age.
Unifying contracts and licenses
Another challenge IP owners face emerges when they decide to offer their works to others and receive compensation for their efforts. Every consumer will be (or should be) familiar with the license agreements they commit to when installing software on their devices, but even these digital contracts are fairly inflexible in most cases and do not give IP owners as much control as they would like.
There is generally a need for licensing to be handled by a third party, because of the complexities involved with wrangling agreements of this nature.
Introducing blockchain tech to this process could put more power in the hands of creators while allowing them to make it much easier for end users to license their works legitimately. This might counteract some of the fragmentation which is particularly present in the multimedia entertainment market at the moment. It is claimed to encourage piracy, rather than preventing it.
In short, blockchain is a technology that will change the intellectual property game, mostly for the better.
Featured
IoT sensors are anything from doctor to canary in mines
Industrial IoT is changing the shape of the mining industry and the intelligence of the devices that drive it
The Internet of Things (IoT) has become many things in the mining industry. A canary that uses sensors to monitor underground air quality, a medic that monitors healthcare, a security guard that’s constantly on guard, and underground mobile vehicle control. It has evolved from the simple connectivity of essential sensors to devices into an ecosystem of indispensable tools and solutions that redefine how mining manages people, productivity and compliance. According to Karien Bornheim, CEO of Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS), IoT offers an integrated business solution that can deliver long-term, strategic benefits to the mining industry.
“To fully harness the business potential of IoT, the mining sector has to understand precisely how it can add value,” she adds. “IoT needs to be implemented across the entire value chain in order to deliver fully optimised, relevant and turnkey operational solutions. It doesn’t matter how large the project is, or how complex, what matters is that it is done in line with business strategy and with a clear focus.”
Over the past few years, mining organisations have deployed emerging technologies to help bolster flagging profits, manage increasingly weighty compliance requirements, and reduce overheads. These technologies are finding a foothold in an industry that faces far more complexities around employee wellbeing and safety than many others, and that juggles numerous moving parts to achieve output and performance on a par with competitive standards. Already, these technologies have allowed mines to fundamentally change worker safety protocols and improve working conditions. They have also provided mining companies with the ability to embed solutions into legacy platforms, allowing for sensors and IoT to pull them into a connected net that delivers results.
“The key to achieving results with any IoT or technology project is to partner with service providers, not just shove solutions into identified gaps,” says Bornheim. “You need to start in the conceptual stage and move through the pre-feasibility and bankable feasibility stages before you start the implementation. Work with trained and qualified chemical, metallurgical, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and structural engineers that form a team led by a qualified engineering lead with experience in project management. This is the only way to ensure that every aspect of the project is aligned with the industry and its highly demanding specifications.”
Mining not only has complexities in compliance and health and safety, but the market has become saturated, difficult and mercurial. For organisations to thrive, they must find new revenue streams and innovate the ways in which they do business. This is where the data delivered by IoT sensors and devices can really transform the bottom line. If translated, analysed and used correctly, the data can provide insights that allow for the executive to make informed decisions about sites, investment and potential.
“The cross-pollination of different data sets from across different sites can help shift dynamics in plant operation and maintenance, in the execution of specific tasks, and so much more,” says Bornheim. “In addition, with sensors and connected devices and systems, mining operations can be managed intelligently to ensure the best results from equipment and people.”
The connection of the physical world to the digital is not new. Many of the applications currently being used or presented to the mining industry are not new either. What’s new is how these solutions are being implemented and the ways in which they are defined. It’s more than sticking on sensors. It’s using these sensors to streamline business across buildings, roads, vehicles, equipment, and sites. These sensors and the ways in which they are used or where they are installed can be customised to suit specific business requirements.
“With qualified electronic engineers and software experts, you can design a vast array of solutions to meet the real needs of your business,” says Bornheim. “Our engineers can programme, create, migrate and integrate embedded IoT solutions for microcontrollers, sensors, and processors. They can also develop intuitive dashboards and human-machine interfaces for IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices to manage the input and output of a wide range of functionalities.”
The benefits of IoT lie in its ubiquity. It can be used in tandem with artificial intelligence or machine learning systems to enhance analytics, improve the automation of basic processes and monitor systems and equipment for faults. It can be used alongside M2M applications to enhance the results and the outcomes of the systems and their roles. And it can be used to improve collaboration and communication between man, machine and mine.
“You can use IoT platforms to visualise mission-critical data for device monitoring, remote control, alerts, security management, health and safety and healthcare,” concludes Bornheim. “The sky is genuinely the limit, especially now that the cost of sensors has come down and the intelligence of solutions and applications has gone up. From real-time insights to hands-on security and safety alerts to data that changes business direction and focus, IoT brings a myriad of benefits to the table.”
Featured
Oracle leads in clash of
e-commerce titans
Three e-commerce platforms have been awarded “gold medals” for leading the way in customer experience. SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, named Oracle Commerce Cloud the leader in its 2020 eCommerce Data Quadrant Awards, followed by Shopify Plus and IBM Digital Commerce. The awards are based on user reviews.
The three vendors received the following citations:
- Oracle Commerce Cloud ranked highest among software users, earning the number-one spot in many of the product feature section areas, shining brightest in reporting and analytics, predictive recommendations, order management, and integrated search.
- Shopify Plus performed consistently well according to users, taking the number-one spot for catalogue management, shopping cart management and ease of customisation.
- IBM Digital Commerce did exceptionally well in business value created, quality of features, and vendor support.
The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant differentiates itself with insightful survey questions, backed by 22 years of research in IT. The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and experience with the vendor. When distilled, the customer’s experience is shaped by both the software interface and relationship with the vendor. Evaluating enterprise software along these two dimensions provides a comprehensive understanding of the product in its entirety and helps identify vendors that can deliver on both for the complete software experience.
“Our recent Data Quadrant in e-commerce solutions provides a compelling snapshot of the most popular enterprise-ready players, and can help you make an informed, data-driven selection of an e-commerce platform that will exceed your expectations,” says Ben Dickie, research director at Info-Tech Research Group.
“Having a dedicated e-commerce platform is where the rubber hits the road in transacting with your customers through digital channels. These platforms provide an indispensable array of features, from product catalog and cart management to payment processing to detailed transaction analytics.”