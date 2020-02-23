Featured
Alexa can now read all messages
For the first time, an Alexa skill is available that makes it possible to listen to any kind of message while driving
For the first time, Alexa users can now hear all their messages and email read aloud.
Amazon’s Alexa has become a household name. The world’s most popular virtual assistant is getting smarter every day and now, with Amazon Echo Auto, it’s in cars too.
“In today’s highly connected world, messaging in the form of emails, texts, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and work channels like Slack, are integral to our daily routine,” says Barrie Arnold, chief revenue officer at ping. “However, distracted driving is responsible for more than 25% of car crashes and thousands of preventable fatalities every year.”
ping, a specialist in voice technology founded by Arnold and South African Garin Toren, has developed a new Alexa skill as a companion to its patented smartphone app, that enables any message type to be read aloud. Designed for safety, productivity and convenience, “pingloud” is the first skill of its kind for keeping users connected when they need a hand or an extra pair of eyes.
“The ping Alexa skill is specifically designed to help drivers stay off their phones while giving them exactly what they want – access to their messages.” says Toren, ping CEO.
Opening up Alexa to developers has resulted in an explosion of new skills available either for free or for a fee that unlocks premium services or features. These tools magnify the usefulness of Alexa devices beyond common tasks like asking for the weather, playing music or requesting help on a homework assignment. According to App Annie, the most downloaded apps in 2019 were Facebook Messenger, Facebook’s main app and WhatsApp, highlighting the importance of messaging.
“The ping Android app is available worldwide from the Google Pay Store, reading all messages out loud in 30 languages,” says Toren. “The iOS version is in global beta testing with the US launch coming very soon.”
Once you’ve signed up for ping, it takes a few seconds to link with Alexa, enabling all messages and emails to be read aloud by a smart speaker or Echo Auto device. Simply say, “Hey Alexa, open pingloud.” ping links an account to a voice profile so unauthorised users with access to the same Alexa cannot ask for the authorised user’s messages.
All major message types are supported, including Texts/SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Snapchat, Slack, Telegram, Twitter DM’s, Instagram, and all email types. Promotional and social emails are not read by default.
Coronavirus to hit 5G
Global 5G smartphone shipments are expected to reach 199 million units in 2020, after disruption caused by the coronavirus scare put a cap on sales forecasts, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics.
Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global 5G smartphone shipments will grow more than tenfold from 19 million units in 2019 to 199 million in 2020. The 5G segment will be the fastest-growing part of the worldwide smartphone industry this year. Consumers want faster 5G smartphones to surf richer content, such as video or games. We forecast 5G penetration to rise from 1 percent of all smartphones shipped globally in 2019 to 15 percent of total in 2020.”
Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “China, United States, South Korea, Japan and Germany are by far the largest 5G smartphone markets this year. The big-five countries together will make up 9 in 10 of all 5G smartphones sold worldwide in 2020. However, other important regions, like India and Indonesia, are lagging way behind and will not be offering mass-market 5G for at least another year or two.”
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “The global 5G smartphone industry is growing quickly, but the ongoing coronavirus scare and subsequent economic slowdown will put a cap on overall 5G demand this year. The COVID-19 outbreak is currently restricting smartphone production in Asia, disrupting supply chains, and deterring consumers from visiting retail stores to buy new 5G devices in some parts of China. The first half of 2020 will be much weaker than expected for the 5G industry, but we expect a strong bounce-back in the second half of the year if the coronavirus spread is brought under control.”
Exhibit 1: Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Forecast in 2020 1
|Global Smartphone Shipments (Millions of Units)
|2019
|2020
|5G
|19
|199
|Rest of Market
|1394
|1165
|Total
|1413
|1364
|Global Smartphone Shipments (% of Total)
|2019
|2020
|5G
|1%
|15%
|Rest of Market
|99%
|85%
|Total
|100%
|100%
Source: Strategy Analytics
The full report, Global Handset Sales for 88 Countries & 19 Technologies, is published by the Strategy Analytics Emerging Device Technologies (EDT) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/wep83gc.
Where your spam is born
Even though we get less spam, such emails are still a major threat to internet users. Spam often contains not only commercial information but also links that lead to phishing or malware sites. And spamming techniques keep constantly evolving.
According to Statista.com, more than 50% of emails sent worldwide in 2018 were spam emails and unwanted ads. Most of them originated from China (11.69%), despite the internet censorship existing in the country. The United States of America came second, accounting for a little above 9%, while Germany took third place, reaching slightly above 7%.
Spam emails are focused not only on selling products. They often contain a fake message from a service you use or an institution you trust. Cybercriminals pretend to be your bank, the government, a mobile service provider, or any other trustworthy organization.
“Their goal is to have you open a spam email and click on suspicious links or even download an attachment that hides malware,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.. “The risks are high because they want to trick you into giving away sensitive information such as your login credentials or your bank card number.”
Most importantly, spammers have honed their skills over the years and developed emails that are hardly recognizable both by humans and by spam filtering algorithms. The messages have become more personalized and specific; they are more fluent and have fewer grammar mistakes than older ones. But the most interesting is the content itself and how it changes over time.
“From dietary pills to CBD oil bargains, from winning a lottery to your account being hacked. The times are changing, and so are people’s needs. It’s all reflected in spam emails, and that is to trick internet users more easily.”
Interestingly, a big part of spam in 2018 was related to the FIFA World Cup. The event was exploited by cybercriminals who used various deception methods based on social engineering. Scammers created fake FIFA sponsor websites and sent spam emails to get access to attendees’ bank accounts and personal data. They also carried out targeted cyber-attacks. However, the number of email spam was still 4% lower in 2018 than in 2017, according to Statista.com.
But even though the contents may differ, and some may seem legit at first glance, there are a few things you should always be alert of when receiving an email:
1. A spoofed display name. The email will appear to come from a legitimate organization but the sender’s domain name will be entirely different. For example, it might look like Netflix, but if you hover over ‘Sender,’ you’ll see that the email came from netflix@gmail.com.
2. Embedded links. Social hackers might send an email asking you to click on a link and log back into your account (even though you haven’t been active on that site recently). The spoofed URL will lead to an infected website. One way to protect yourself is to right-click on the link and check the address to see if it looks legitimate.
3. Email attachments. Invoices, order confirmations, event invitations, and other attached files can be used to disguise viruses or malware. Don’t open them or reply to the sender if they seem suspicious. Draft a new email to the person you think emailed you.