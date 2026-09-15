Reno16 F gives selfies a rear-view twist

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Oppo’s new South African mid-range model is a powerhouse that combines a 7,000mAh battery with IP69K protection, writes JASON BANNIER.

Oppo has launched the Reno16 F 5G in South Africa with an unusual way to get more from its rear cameras. Buyers can pair the phone with the Oppo Bubble, a magnetic mini-display that shows the shot in real time when taking selfies with the rear camera system.

The smartphone sits at the bottom of the Reno16 range and arrives 7 months after the Reno15 F entered the market . The new device pairs a 7,000mAh battery with an IP69K protection rating, which includes resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

During the launch period, customers who purchase the Reno16 F 5G can choose between the Oppo Bubble and a realme Watch 5 smartwatch through Oppo Rewards . The Bubble can remotely control photo and video capture from up to 10m away, and its display can show custom images, motion photos and short videos.

“The camera is where the experience starts for many users,” says Liam Faurie, Oppo SA head of go-to-market and operations. “With the Reno16 F 5G, we wanted to give people more freedom to be creative with what they capture, while making sure the phone can keep up with how they use it every day.”

The 50MP main camera features alongside a 50MP telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x optical zoom. An 8MP ultra-wide camera offers a 100° field of view for wider scenes, while the 50MP ultra-wide front camera is designed to fit more people and background into selfies.

The device has several photo and video editing tools. AI Remix Collage and Popout 2.0 offer options for combining and reframing images, while POP Cam applies vintage-style effects. AI Portrait Glow adjusts lighting and colour in portraits, while Natural Tone 2.0 is designed to keep colours consistent between the camera preview and the final image.

Video features include 4K Auto Straighten Video for stabilising footage and Zoom Free Video for smoother zoom transitions. Dual-View Video 2.0 can record the user and the scene in front of the camera at the same time, while the front ultra-wide camera supports 4K video with a wider field of view.

Design and finishes

The Reno16 F 5G is available in Pop White and Twilight Violet. Pop White features an etched planetary design on the rear panel, while Twilight Violet has a purple finish with star-like detailing around the camera module.

The Twilight Violet model uses a one-piece rear panel with a high-gloss finish around the camera cutout and a softer texture across the rest of the back. Pop White uses clear injection moulding to position the planetary artwork beneath a transparent layer, creating a three-dimensional effect.

Battery and charging

The Reno16 F 5G has a 7,000mAh silicon-anode battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging. According to Oppo, the battery can reach 50% charge in about 30 minutes, with a full charge taking approximately 62 minutes.

Display, durability and performance

The Reno16 F 5G carries an IP69K water and dust resistance rating. The phone has a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and support for touch input when the screen is wet or the user is wearing gloves.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G chipset and runs ColorOS 16. It includes 8GB of RAM, with RAM Expansion increasing the available memory to as much as 24GB, and 256GB of storage. Oppo lists the device as having a 6-Year Fluency Certification, which the company says is intended to indicate sustained performance over time.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Reno16 F 5G is available in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R16,999. A three-year contract option is also available from R599 per month. The phone is sold through participating channels including Vodacom, Telkom, MTN, Cell C and Takealot.

The launch offer includes six months of Oppo Care Screen Repair Service Warranty, a SuperVOOC charger, screen protector and phone cover. Oppo values the combined promotional package at R5,999.

* View the full Reno16 F specifications here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.