Berlin Photo Week 2021: What’s next in imaging

Claim the city. This is the tagline of this year’s Berlin Photo Week, during which top-class exhibitions and multiple events will take place. The festival combines photography, video, and art with the latest innovations from the imaging industry. From 27 August to 29 August 2021, Berlin Photo Week broadcasts a diverse conference program live from the Haubentaucher the current club-location in Berlin.

The conference includes a mixture of German- and English-language lectures with a focus on Saturday for the English-speaking audience.

The Berlin Photo Week Conference welcomes top speakers like:

Jacob Felländer – artist and creativity activist,

Rebecca Roth – social media specialist & imaging coordinator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center,

Yann Salmon Le Gagneur – Sony European Director of Product Planning & Strategy,

Simone Klein – moderator, photo expert & curator of the Heinz Hajek-Halke Estate,

Tommy Rönngren – owner of the George Hoyningen-Huene Estate Archives,

Susanna Brown – curator of the photography section at the V&A Museum in London & curatorial advisor to the George Hoyningen-Huene Estate,

Dr. Matthias Harder – director & curator of the Helmut Newton Foundation,

Appu Shaji – founder & CEO of Mobius Labs, as well as

Victor Henning – CEO Fjorden.

A special highlight on Saturday 28 August is the award ceremony of the prestigious EyeEm Awards, which will be presented as part of Berlin Photo Week. The best images from the 25-million-member photo community will be awarded in six categories. In addition, one person will receive the coveted EyeEm Photographer of the Year award.

All program items will be streamed for free. Join at https://www.berlinphotoweek.com/conference. For the detailed program, visit here: www.berlinphotoweek.com/conference-schedule.