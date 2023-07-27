Barbie stuns the box office

The new movie has officially become the biggest movie of the year.

According to Comscore, Barbie saw the biggest opening day of the year of any movie on Friday, bringing in $70.8 million, while a strong turnout on Saturday and Sunday gave it a $162-million gross for the weekend. Including international sales, according to numbers from Warner Bros Discovery, it earned $356.3-million for its opening debut.

The film, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, was expected to do well, but its success has exceeded expectations.

There are a few reasons for Barbie‘s surprise success. First, the film has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised its humor, heart, and positive message. Second, the film has benefited from almost unprecedented marketing, which has helped to generate interest among audiences of all ages. Third, the film has been able to tap into the nostalgia of adults who grew up with Barbie, while also appealing to younger audiences who are unfamiliar with the character. Finally, the quirky positioning of the movie, with fascinating trailers, created expectations of something different.

The success of Barbie is a sign that there is still a strong appetite for family-friendly films that offer positive messages that resonate with audiences of all ages. Barbie is a film about self-acceptance and empowerment, and it sends a message that everyone is special and unique.

It is also a sign that Margot Robbie is a bankable star who can open films of all genres. The film also has a strong cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell. These actors are all household names, and helped to draw audiences to the film.

The film’s success suggests that there could be more Barbie movies in the works. If they are able to maintain the same level of quality and success, the Barbie franchise could become a major force in Hollywood.

Ultimately, the success of Barbie is a surprise to many, but it is a well-deserved success. The film is a fun, heartwarming, and empowering story, and is beautifully shot and directed.