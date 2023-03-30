Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Chapter 4 of the Keanu Reeves saga earned R7-million in its opening weekend in this country.

With Keanu Reeves reprising the title role in John Wick: Chapter 4, South Africans flocked to the box office when it opened here last Friday, helping the movie earn R7-million on its opening weekend.

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hitman John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Keanu Reeves is joined again by Laurence Fishburne, action icon Donnie Yen. and Ian McShane as Winston, owner of the Continental Hotel. Lance Reddick, who was tragically found dead in his apartment earlier this month, stars as the concierge, Charon. New faces include Bill Skarsgård and Shamier Anderson.